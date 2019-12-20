Ex-Laker Says He’s Getting Ready for Championship Parade Already

On Sunday night, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom was spotted at the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Fanatics View had the camera rolling, and it caught the 2010-11 NBA Sixth Man of the Year exiting the Lakers locker room area.

Odom got brutally honest with his comments, as he shared with reporters that he’s preparing for the team’s championship parade already. The comments came after the Lakers beat the Hawks 101-96, sweeping the season series 2-0.

“I’m getting ready for the parade already,” said Odom.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 24-4 after losing on Tuesday night to the Indiana Pacers 105-102. All-Star Anthony Davis sat out the game against the Pacers due to an ankle sprain.

Lamar Odom Was Key Part of Lakers’ Championship Runs in 2009 & 2010

Odom was a crucial factor in the Lakers’ title runs in 2009 and 2010. He averaged 12.6 points, roughly 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game with the Lakers during their back to the back championship runs. In the two seasons, the Lakers took down the Orlando Magic in five games (2009) and the Boston Celtics in seven games (2010).

Over the seven seasons he spent with the Lakers, Odom averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He played a total of 961 career games with four teams, posting career marks of 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

LeBron James Inspired Lamar Odom’s Big3 Comeback

Back in April of 2019, Odom was interviewed by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. During their chat, Odom revealed that he was driven back to the game of basketball partially thanks to LeBron James. Odom watched James achieve greatness during his final season in Cleveland, as he led his team to a fourth-straight NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

Odom suffered a health scare and spoke about that while addressing the impact it’s had on basketball.

“From the stroke, some of my balance is not the same, my equilibrium is not the same, but I’m working on it to get it better,” Odom said. “Handling the basketball came so naturally. When I see that going between my legs and going behind my back is a problem, I think that’s the coma and stroke and heart attack.”

“For me, it’s just a blessing to be able to play. I’m just refining all my skills,” Odom said. “I think God made a deal with me. He said, ‘I’m going to give you life, but I’m going to take your basketball skills.’ But I don’t mind working to get it back. It’s going to be a tedious process, but it’ll come back.”

LeBron James Shared a Touching Post on Instagram About Odom

On October 14, 2015, as Nina Mandell of For The Win revealed, James shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to Odom.

“So many prayers sent up to you, LO!” wrote James. “I truly hope this isn’t the last stop for you because you still have so much to give, not even to others but to yourself more importantly. Never know what someone is going through unless you’re walking in their shoes. No judgment. Straight up, homie!”

James and Odom were teammates on Team USA in 2004, a group that lost 92-73 to Puerto Rico. That year, Puerto Rico was led by former NBA standout Carlos Arroyo and the upset gave Team USA their most significant loss in Olympic history.

