LSU’s Joe Burrow Catches His Own Pass on Wild Play vs. Georgia [WATCH]

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow caught his own pass on the Tigers’ first drive of the SEC Championship game Saturday, furthermore proving why he’s a likely Heisman Trophy candidate this year.

On a 1st and 10 from LSU’s 37-yard line, the rising star took a pass that was batted down by a Georgia defensive lineman and sprinted 16 yards for a first down. The box score counted it as a pass for the 22-year-old, so it a Burrow to Burrow play that extended the drive and eventually led to an impressive touchdown for the SEC West title holders.

This story is developing.