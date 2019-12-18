Newly-Signed LB Malcolm Smith Makes Cowboys Practice Debut [LOOK]

Following a two-man tryout that included former Saints linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong, the Cowboys on Tuesday signed ex-Seahawks ‘backer Malcolm Smith to provide depth on an injury-ruined depth chart.

Simply put, he’s an insurance acquisition with Leighton Vander Esch (neck) sidelined indefinitely, Luke Gifford (broken arm) done for the year, and Joe Thomas and Sean Lee battling maladies.

On Wednesday, as the team readies for its massive Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith joined his new mates on the field at The Star. Wearing No. 43, he’s expected to be active Sunday, barring any setbacks to his learning curve, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported.

Newest #Cowboys LB Malcolm Smith going with jersey #43. Goal is to work him into practice this week and have him available Sunday. pic.twitter.com/PPbGFoaFZv — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 18, 2019

A ninth-year veteran, Smith is best known for his time with the Seahawks, where he amassed 132 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown across 57 games (16 starts). He was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVIII after making 10 tackles and scoring on a pick-six in Seattle’s 43-8 thrashing of Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos.

For his career, Smith’s recorded 393 total tackles, nine forced fumbles, six sacks, four INTs, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive scores.

Smith, assuming he dresses, should function as a primary backup and, if another injury struck, pinch starter. He’d likely rotate with Justin March-Lillard and Chris Covington against the Eagles in a winner-take-all matchup for the NFC East crown.

Dallas could use as many hands on deck as possible to slow the Eagles’ 11th-ranked rushing attack, which averages 121.4 yards per game. Smith fits the bill as he’s more run-stuffer than pass-rusher, especially at this stage of his winding-down career.

LVE Reportedly Out vs. Eagles

The news remains the same for Vander Esch: He will not, and cannot, play. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the second-year stud will be ruled out for Week 16 as the club handles his neck stinger with the utmost care.

Gehlken adds that Vander Esch isn’t assured of suiting up again this season, meaning injured reserve remains a possibility for the 2018 first-round pick. A glimmer of positivity: His neck has “responded well” to rest; Vander Esch opted against going under the knife. More bad news, however: It’s “not to the level” where he can resume football activities.

Practice Report

As it pertains to linebackers, Lee was listed as a DNP (Did Not Practice) on Wednesday. He’s battling ongoing thigh and pectoral issues but should be fine for Sunday’s tilt. Thomas also did not practice after sustaining a knee injury in last week’s win over the Rams.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, freshly named to his seventh straight Pro Bowl, sat out with an eye injury that coach Jason Garrett said isn’t football-related. Right tackle La’el Collins was a limited participant with a knee.

Also limited were quarterback Dak Prescott (right shoulder), punter Chris Jones (abdomen), right guard Zack Martin (ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (knee). Prescott, who suffered an AC joint sprain versus Los Angeles, needed an MRI that came back negative. He’ll likely remain limited Thursday and Friday before starting Sunday.

