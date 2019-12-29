Marissa Mowry, Trevor Lawrence’s Girlfriend, Celebrates Clemson QB With Emotional Post

Marissa Mowry is Trevor Lawrence’s longtime girlfriend. The two have been dating for several years now. Throughout the fall season, Mowry has supported the Clemson quarterback virtually as well as in real life.

Mowry and Lawrence have been together since 2016. She appears at many of his games, and plays soccer at Anderson University.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mowry on Her Relationship With Lawrence: ‘Every Day He Fights to Love Me More’

During her boyfriend’s second season with Clemson, Mowry has become more outspoken about their relationship, and has shared more about her experience dating Lawrence.

On September 15, Mowry posted a series of photos of Lawrence in his football gear on Instagram. She wrote,

Every day he fights to love me more.

He inspires me. He challenges me. He encourages me.

This season of life isn’t always easy, honestly it almost never is. The pressure, the expectations, the commitment, the fame… all of it isn’t ordinary. But that’s exactly who you’ve been called to be. Extraordinary. You stand in the light and let God shine brighter than anything else. • You show what true selfless love is. You show what passion is. What dedication looks like. I know I say it all the time but I’ll never stop saying how proud I am of not just what you do but who you are Trevor.

You make mountains look like hills and you walk your life with such grace and humility. I’m excited for this season of life for you. I’m excited for everything you have and will accomplish. & most of all I’m excited I get to be a part of it all. • Keep your head up, keep your eyes on what is important, & always remember how loved you are. You never stop amazing me🧡

Mowry has also showed photos of she and Lawrence attending Clemson’s football formal.

In a birthday post for Lawrence, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Trev!

You’re the easiest person to celebrate!! I love you so much & I pray this year is the best yet❤️”

Over the summer, Mowry wrote in a post to Lawrence, “Hey @tlawrence16 let’s do this life together forever. I love you. So thankful for moments of peace with you & creating memories that last forever🖤🤩”

Mowry has also talked at length about her shared faith with Lawrence; both she and Lawrence are deeply religious. Over the summer she posted a photo of her journal and wrote,