Marvin Jones’ Wife Shares Touching Tribute to Late Son

Marvin Jones and the entire Detroit Lions‘ family sustained a major blow over the weekend with the loss of Jones’ infant son Marlo.

Now, after the shocking and unexpected passing of his son, the family is attempting to rally together. Times are incredibly hard as would be imagined, but some incredible grace is being shown under the most terrible of circumstances.

Monday afternoon, Jazmyn Jones hopped on instagram and shared a touching tribute to her son. It read as follows:

“As I laid my sweet baby boy to rest today; I am still in disbelief that he gained his wings. My heart hurts knowing I will never get to hold you again Marlo, but I know you will forever be with me buddy. Thank you EVERYONE for all the calls, texts & prayers. I will respond soon, but know they are all appreciated and help more than you know. I know with all the love and support that my family has received from so many we will be okay. God give my baby all the hugs and kisses. I love you Marlo.”

Here’s a look at the post:

The city of Detroit as well as Lions fans, other organizations and other players have all been reaching out with prayers, actions and tributes. Clearly, it’s helping the family gain some important strength during a very dark time.

Randy Moss Reaches out to Marvin Jones

After the news broke, no shortage of folks started reaching out to Jones in order to share their condolences on the tragic news, from fans and strangers alike. Perhaps the most notable so far was former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Fame player Randy Moss.

Following seeing the announcement, Moss reached out to Jones on Twitter with a great message, simply sending a praying hands emoji. That sums up the feelings of most folks after hearing this tragic news.

This is further proof that the NFL remains a brotherhood on and off the field, and it’s nice to see Moss connecting with a player he has worked with in such a dramatic and powerful way.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Though Jones is currently out with injury, when he did suit up this season, Jones was fantastic for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. This season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

The offseason focus for Jones will turn to rehabbing his body, but after this tragedy, he will undoubtably need plenty of time with the family, and it’s time he will likely be given easily by the Lions, who already admitted they support Jones fully.

The hope is the Jones family can summon the strength to get through this impossibly difficult time.

READ NEXT: Packers Send Condolences to Marvin Jones