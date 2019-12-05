Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was the latest guest on Cold as Balls with host Kevin Hart, and during the episode, Hart asked Cuban, what’s the one thing that he had to have and work hard to get, but they didn’t want to give it to you.

“An NBA championship,” Cuban replied. “That’s the f***** thing right there baby because you know what it is the hardest shit ever because I have no control over. It takes luck, talent from your guys, and culture.”

“Here is what happens, you get a big pitch from your general manager about how we should sign this guy for 10, 15, 20 million, but that’s part of the game,” said Cuban.

VideoVideo related to mavs’ mark cuban says nba championship is the hardest thing to achieve 2019-12-05T04:23:43-05:00

During the 2011 season, the Dallas Mavericks won their first and only NBA championship in their 39-year existence. It was also one of the toughest schedules in recent history. The Mavericks would eliminate the Portland Trailblazers in six games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Following their match with Portland, Dallas surprisingly swept the back to back defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson on What Happen After Being Swept by Mavericks in 2011

After the series was over with the Mavericks, Lakers head coach at the time Phil Jackson revealed, according to ESPN’s J.A. Adande, “really good to be ending this season, to be honest with you.”

“This team just had an ability to get in a funk and not be able to heal and surge, to find that common thread to come back and turn things around,” Jackson said on in his last address to the media as coach of the Lakers. “And I never really had a team like that, that couldn’t make adjustments and learn from mistakes.”

Jackson would never coach in the NBA again after departing for the Lakers in 2011. However, there was some mutual interest during the 2012-13 season, of Jackson coming back after Mike Brown and the team parted ways. However, Jim Buss, who was running basketball operations at the time, hired Mike D’Antoni instead. D’Antoni system didn’t fit the player personal on the Lakers at the time, and there were numerous injuries to Kobe Bryant and other players on the team.

“Today they [Dallas Mavericks] played better than us, Bryant said on May 11, 2011.”

“They made 21 three-pointers and played lights out. At the start of the game, I felt like we were okay, and they jumped out on us in the fourth quarter, and they just made three after three after three. We could never get back into it, and you have to put the credit in the right place, which is in the Mavs’ locker room.”

“They played extremely well and executed extremely well, there spacing was excellent; they shot the ball extremely well, and their depth hurt us. Every night it was a different player stepping up, performing, and make big plays,” Bryant said.

Dallas went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games and beat a LeBron James led Miami Heat team in the NBA Finals in six games.

READ NEXT: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Sets Career High in Victory Over New Orleans Pelicans