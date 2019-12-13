NBA Analyst Compares Mavs’ God Shammgod to Dwayne ‘Pearl’ Washington

Dallas Mavericks Defensive and Player Development coach, God Shammgod, only played 20 games in his NBA career. All of them were played during the 1997-98 season with the Washington Wizards. After his first and only season in the league, he would go overseas to continue his professional career.

However, Shammgod made a name for himself during his two years at Providence College. While he was there he put on a show with his ability to dribble the ball. He would go to trademark a move now known only as ‘The Shammgod.’ He would shake his competition out of their shoes and leave them confessed. In 1997, he and former Indiana Pacers forward Austin Croshere led the Friars into the Elite Eight; however, they would fall to the eventual champions the Arizona Wildcats, which featured Sacramento Kings great Mike Bibby. Shammgod scored 23 points, five assists, and three steals in his final game at Providence College.

Earlier this year, I spoke with God Shammgod about his legendary crossover that it has inspired basketball players all around the world.

“I think it’s a move that you should have if you are a basketball player in your arsenal,” Shammgod told me. “It is almost unstoppable so, I’m just honored that people recognize me for it.”

NBA Analyst Weighs-in on Shammgod

ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith was a guest on the All the Smoke Podcast with hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

“God Shammgod Wells was all world with the handle, but the jump shot was suspect,” said Smith.

“If God Shammgod had a jump shot I’m telling you right now, you couldn’t guard him and still couldn’t guard. He was the closest thing to [Dwayne] “Pearl” [Washington] in terms of the handle and what he could do ball-handling skills, but couldn’t finish from the perimeter. That was his problem,” Smith said.

Matt Barnes shared a story of when one of his kids broke out the Shammgod during an AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] game.

“Speaking of Shammgod, one of my twins, we were in an AAU tournament one time when they were ten years old and pulled the Shammgod. It blew my mind, and it worked, and he passed it to my other twin and hit a corner three, and I asked him you know who made that move up? Said Barnes. “I just seen CP3 [Chris Paul] do it, dad, they don’t understand the lineage and where it comes from.”

Shammgod on Working With Luka Doncic

God Shammgod recent spoke to Brieon Page of Fanatics View about working with Doncic and his improvement from his rookie year.

“His handles are better, and he is a year older into it. Most of it is Luka [ Doncic] he’s just a great player,” Shammgod said of Doncic.

“Luka is simply a great player; he is a great player to work with. Me and coach Jamal Mosley do stuff with him every day. The coaching staff works with his mind every day on getting better and watching the film. Coach Carlisle put so much trust into him, and they have a great relationship”

“It’s not just me who is working with him, but it’s a collective group. He is like a sponge to everybody, and he just wants to be great. The sky is going to be the limit for him,” Shammgod shared.

Doncic is averaging 30.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Dallas Mavericks.

