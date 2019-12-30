Monday Night Football Tonight: No NFL Games Until Playoffs

There is no NFL Monday Night Football game on TV tonight as fans will have to wait until Saturday, January 4th when the playoffs begin. The good news is there is plenty of college football bowl games today that can serve as a bit of a replacement until the postseason.

There are four college football games on television today including the Orange Bowl featuring Florida taking on Virginia. The Cavaliers have one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country in Bryce Perkins. Virginia receiver Joe Reed discussed how Perkins has impacted the program during his time behind center.

”Bryce has been a program-changer,” Reed told NBC 12. “Some guys are game-changers, but he has changed a program. He’s a great leader, he’s very poised in the huddle, he’s an even better friend.”

Louisville takes on Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Cal squares off with Illinois in the Red Box Bowl at 4 p.m. on Fox. Western Kentucky and Western Michigan begin the day in the SERVPRO Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.



The AFC Kicks Off Wild Card Weekend

Two AFC matchups kick off the NFL postseason during Wild Card Weekend. The Bills square off with the Texans on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Eastern in the first playoff matchup. New England dropped to the No. 3 seed after losing to Miami in Week 17. The Patriots host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Eastern in the primetime matchup.

The NFC takes center stage on Sunday, January 5 as the Saints host the Vikings at 1:05 p.m. Seattle battles Philadelphia in the final Wild Card matchup of the weekend at 4:40 p.m.

Here is a look at the college football TV schedule for Monday, December 30th as well as the NFL playoff matchups for this weekend.

College Football Schedule: December 30th Bowl Games

BOWLS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan 12:30 p.m. ESPN Louisville vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN Cal vs. Illinois 4 p.m. Fox Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 AFC: 5 Bills vs. 4 Texans 4:35 p.m. ABC Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 AFC: 6 Titans vs. 3 Patriots 8:15 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 NFC: 6 Vikings vs. 3 Saints 1:05 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 NFC: 5 Seahawks vs. 4 Eagles 4:40 p.m. NBC Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 NFC Divisional: TBD vs. 1 49ers 4:35 p.m. NBC Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 AFC Divisional: TBD vs. 1 Ravens 8:15 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 AFC Divisional: TBD vs. 2 Chiefs 3:05 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 NFC Divisional: TBD vs. 2 Packers 6:40 p.m. Fox Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 AFC Championship 3:05 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 NFC Championship 6:40 p.m. Fox Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 Super Bowl LIV (Miami) 6:30 p.m. Fox

