Monday Night Football Tonight: No NFL Games Until Playoffs

There is no NFL Monday Night Football game on TV tonight as fans will have to wait until Saturday, January 4th when the playoffs begin. The good news is there is plenty of college football bowl games today that can serve as a bit of a replacement until the postseason.
There are four college football games on television today including the Orange Bowl featuring Florida taking on Virginia. The Cavaliers have one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country in Bryce Perkins. Virginia receiver Joe Reed discussed how Perkins has impacted the program during his time behind center.
”Bryce has been a program-changer,” Reed told NBC 12. “Some guys are game-changers, but he has changed a program. He’s a great leader, he’s very poised in the huddle, he’s an even better friend.”
Louisville takes on Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Cal squares off with Illinois in the Red Box Bowl at 4 p.m. on Fox. Western Kentucky and Western Michigan begin the day in the SERVPRO Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The AFC Kicks Off Wild Card Weekend
Two AFC matchups kick off the NFL postseason during Wild Card Weekend. The Bills square off with the Texans on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Eastern in the first playoff matchup. New England dropped to the No. 3 seed after losing to Miami in Week 17. The Patriots host the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Eastern in the primetime matchup.
The NFC takes center stage on Sunday, January 5 as the Saints host the Vikings at 1:05 p.m. Seattle battles Philadelphia in the final Wild Card matchup of the weekend at 4:40 p.m.
Here is a look at the college football TV schedule for Monday, December 30th as well as the NFL playoff matchups for this weekend.
College Football Schedule: December 30th Bowl Games
|BOWLS
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
|12:30 p.m. ESPN
|Louisville vs. Mississippi St.
|4 p.m. ESPN
|Cal vs. Illinois
|4 p.m. Fox
|Florida vs. Virginia
|8 p.m. ESPN
NFL Playoff Schedule 2019-20
|DATE
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sat., Jan. 4, 2020
|AFC: 5 Bills vs. 4 Texans
|4:35 p.m. ABC
|Sat., Jan. 4, 2020
|AFC: 6 Titans vs. 3 Patriots
|8:15 p.m. CBS
|Sun., Jan. 5, 2020
|NFC: 6 Vikings vs. 3 Saints
|1:05 p.m. Fox
|Sun., Jan. 5, 2020
|NFC: 5 Seahawks vs. 4 Eagles
|4:40 p.m. NBC
|Sat., Jan. 11, 2020
|NFC Divisional: TBD vs. 1 49ers
|4:35 p.m. NBC
|Sat., Jan. 11, 2020
|AFC Divisional: TBD vs. 1 Ravens
|8:15 p.m. CBS
|Sun., Jan. 12, 2020
|AFC Divisional: TBD vs. 2 Chiefs
|3:05 p.m. CBS
|Sun., Jan. 12, 2020
|NFC Divisional: TBD vs. 2 Packers
|6:40 p.m. Fox
|Sun., Jan. 19, 2020
|AFC Championship
|3:05 p.m. CBS
|Sun., Jan. 19, 2020
|NFC Championship
|6:40 p.m. Fox
|Sun., Feb. 2, 2020
|Super Bowl LIV (Miami)
|6:30 p.m. Fox
NFC Playoff Matchups
Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.
No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles
Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers
AFC Playoff Matchups
Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.
No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 New England Patriots
No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs