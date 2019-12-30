Giants Find Out NFL Draft Fate & Announce 2020 Opponents

After a devastating end to an even more devastating 2019 season, the New York Giants have officially set their sites on next season. After a 34-17 defeat at the hands of divisional foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, the G-Men have officially found out their 2020 NFL Draft fate.

Speaking of 2020, the Giants have also announced their home and away opponents for their upcoming season.

Take a look below to see who’s on the Giants schedule, and which soon-to-be rookies may be donning the blue and red come game time next year.

Giants 2020 Opponents Revealed

Home Games Away Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams Washington Redskins Washington Redskins Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

Biggest Takeaways From Giants 2020 Opponents:

New York will face only four playoff teams from 2019 next season, the Philadelphia Eagles (per usual), Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers.

Aside from their divisional games, the Giants will take on the entirety of the AFC North (Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati), along with the NFC West (Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Arizona).

The Giants have struggled at MetLife Stadium in recent years, winning just six games over the last three seasons at home. However, aside from the 49ers (13-3) and Eagles (9-7), all other home opponents for the Giants in 2020 finished 2019 with a .500 record or worse.

Giants Hold the 4th Overall Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

After weeks of hanging around the second-overall draft pick, New York’s late-season push helped slide them down the draft a few picks, and they are officially locked in with the fourth-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft come late April.

Dropping out of the top-three all but ensures that New York will miss out on Chase Young. While the Giants have likely missed out on Young, the near-consensus top player on draft boards as we stand here today, that doesn’t mean he won’t be roaming the NFC East for years to come. Young could very well find himself coming off the board second-overall to the division rival Washington Redskins.

Having Young in the division is even more reason for New York to back our most recent selection for them in our new 2020 NFL Mock Draft of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Other players to keep an eye on for the Giants with the fourth pick are wideout Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama and Clemson’s do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

New York currently holds a single draft pick in each round from one through six, and three picks in round seven.

The Giants will need all the draft picks they can get, as the team finished in the bottom 10 in both total offense and defense for 2020.

