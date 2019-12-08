NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings After Week 14

There are several Week 14 games with major NFL playoff implications in both the NFC and AFC. The NFL playoff picture continues to be a bit foggy with a tight race in the standings for both conferences.

Heading into Week 14, the Saints were the only team to have already punched their ticket to the postseason. This means that 11 of the 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs.

The Cowboys-Bears got the week started off as Chicago’s win over Dallas made the race in the dismal NFC East even more intriguing. The Cowboys or Eagles will host a Wild Card game despite likely having an inferior record than their opponent.

The 49ers-Saints & Chiefs-Patriots Headline the Week 14 Games

The Saints hosted the 49ers in a matchup featuring two of the top NFC teams. New Orleans entered the week as the No. 1 seed in the conference thanks to their win over Seattle earlier this season. The Niners were looking to keep pace with the Seahawks in the battle for the NFC West.

We have a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship as the Patriots host the Chiefs. New England’s offense has sputtered in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether it can keep pace with Kansas City.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff standings. We will be updating this page as more Week 14 games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Saints* 10 2 0 2. Seahawks 10 2 0 3. Packers 9 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 7 0 5. 49ers 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 4 0 7. Rams 7 5 0 8. Bears 7 6 0 9. Buccaneers 5 7 0 10. Eagles 5 7 0 11. Panthers 5 7 0 12. Cardinals 3 8 1 13. Redskins 3 9 0 14. Giants 2 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 New Orleans Saints, No. 2 Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 10 2 0 2. Vikings 8 4 0 3. Rams 7 5 0 4. Bears 7 6 0 5. Buccaneers 5 7 0 6. Eagles 5 7 0 7. Panthers 5 7 0 8. Cardinals 3 8 1 9. Redskins 3 9 0 10. Giants 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens 10 2 0 2. Patriots 10 2 0 3. Texans 8 4 0 4. Chiefs 8 4 0 5. Bills 9 3 0 6. Steelers 7 5 0 7. Titans 7 5 0 8. Raiders 6 6 0 9. Colts 6 6 0 10. Browns 5 7 0 11.Jaguars 4 8 0 12. Broncos 4 8 0 13. Chargers 4 8 0 14. Jets 4 8 0 15. Dolphins 3 9 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.