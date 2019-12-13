NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Ravens & Patriots Battle in AFC Standings

There is still plenty to be decided in the NFL playoff picture with less than a month to go in the season. Thanks to their hot start, the Ravens were going to sit atop the AFC standings after Week 15 regardless of the result in the Jets game.

The matchup is still significant for the Ravens even though they already clinched a playoff spot as they would secure the AFC North division title with a win over the Jets. The rest of the Ravens’ playoff scenarios are outside of their control.

If the Ravens defeat the Jets, it opens the door for Baltimore to also clinch a first-round bye with a loss by either New England or Kansas City. If both teams lose, the Ravens would secure the AFC’s top seed as long as they also defeat the Jets.

New Orleans is the only team in the NFC to clinch a playoff spot heading into Week 15. Both the NFC North and NFC West have tight races for the division. The 49ers and Seahawks will be favored in their next two matchups setting up a potential Week 17 showdown for the NFC West if both teams win the next two games.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff standings heading into the Week 15 matchups.

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 11 2 0 2. Patriots 10 3 0 3. Chiefs* 9 4 0 4. Texans 8 5 0 5. Bills 9 4 0 6. Steelers 8 5 0 7. Titans 8 5 0 8. Browns 6 7 0 9. Raiders 6 7 0 10. Colts 6 7 0 11.Broncos 5 8 0 12. Chargers 5 8 0 13. Jets 5 8 0 14. Jaguars 4 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills 9 4 0 2. Steelers 8 5 0 3. Titans 8 5 0 4. Raiders 6 7 0 5. Colts 6 7 0 6. Browns 6 7 0 7. Chargers 5 8 0 8. Broncos 5 8 0 9. Jets 5 8 0 10. Jaguars 4 9 0 11. Dolphins 3 10 0

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 11 2 0 2. Packers 10 3 0 3. Saints* 10 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 7 0 5. Seahawks 10 3 0 6. Vikings 9 4 0 7. Rams 8 5 0 8. Bears 7 6 0 9. Buccaneers 6 7 0 10. Eagles 6 7 0 11. Panthers 5 8 0 12. Cardinals 3 9 1 13. Redskins 3 10 0 14. Giants 2 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.