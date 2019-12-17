NFL Playoff Picture 2019: NFC & AFC Standings Heading Into Week 16

With two weeks to go, the NFL playoff picture is getting interesting in both the AFC and NFC. There are still four playoff spots up for grabs heading into Week 16.

The Patriots, Bills, Chiefs and Ravens are all headed to the postseason in the AFC. It is the Saints, Seahawks, 49ers and Packers who have already clinched playoff spots in the NFC.

New Orleans is continuing to fight for one of the top seeds in the NFC and a first-round bye. If the postseason started today, the Saints would be No. 3 thanks to a three-way tie with the Seahawks and Packers.

The Bills-Patriots, Cowboys-Eagles & Packers-Vikings Headline the Week 16 Matchups

There are plenty of intriguing Week 16 matchups that impact the playoff standings in both conferences. The Patriots host the Bills in a battle for the AFC North.

Dallas squares off with Philadelphia, and the winner is in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East. Despite likely having an inferior record than their opponent, the NFC East division winner is guaranteed no lower than the No. 4 seed and a home playoff matchup to start the postseason. The Vikings take on the Packers in a matchup with major implications for the NFC North.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff picture for the NFC and AFC heading into Week 16.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Seahawks* 11 3 0 2. Packers* 11 3 0 3. Saints* 11 3 0 4. Cowboys 7 7 0 5. 49ers* 11 3 0 6. Vikings 10 4 0 7. Rams 8 6 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Eagles 7 7 0 10. Buccaneers 7 7 0 11. Falcons 5 9 0 12. Panthers 5 9 0 13. Cardinals 4 9 1 14. Giants 3 11 0 15. Redskins 3 11 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 San Francisco 49ers vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 Seattle Seahawks, No. 2 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers* 11 3 0 2. Vikings 10 4 0 3. Rams 8 6 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Eagles 7 7 0 6. Buccaneers 7 7 0 7. Falcons 5 9 0 8. Panthers 5 9 0 9. Cardinals 3 8 1 10. Redskins 3 11 0 11. Giants 3 11 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

TEAM W L T 1. Ravens* 12 2 0 2. Patriots* 11 3 0 3. Chiefs* 10 4 0 4. Texans 9 5 0 5. Bills* 10 4 0 6. Steelers 8 6 0 7. Titans 8 6 0 8. Colts 6 8 0 9. Browns 6 8 0 10. Raiders 6 8 0 11. Jaguars 5 9 0 12. Broncos 5 9 0 13. Chargers 5 9 0 14. Jets 5 9 0 15. Dolphins 3 11 0 16. Bengals 1 13 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.