No NFL Thursday Night Football Game on TV Tonight, December 26

There is no NFL Thursday Night Football game on TV today on December 26th as all the Week 17 matchups take place on Sunday, December 29. For the final week of the season, the NFL schedules all the games on one day to avoid results impacting the playoff race.

There are two college football bowl games for fans looking for replacement options. Miami takes on Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Pitt squares off with Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the lone primetime game on tonight’s slate.

“You’re only guaranteed 12 games in college football, so the opportunity to play one more time in 2019 is something our team is not going to take for granted,” Pat Narduzzi explained, per Trib Live. “Coach (Chris) Creighton has done an impressive job at Eastern Michigan. They had a great road win over a Big Ten bowl team in Illinois this season. We look forward to the challenge.”

The good news is there are multiple college football bowl games on each day for the rest of the week to get fans through until Sunday. Both College Football Playoff matchups take place on Saturday, December 28. LSU squares off with Oklahoma, while Clemson takes on Ohio State.

The 49ers-Seahawks Headline the Week 17 NFL Schedule

There are a number of key games taking place in the NFL regular-season finale. Be sure to check out our breakdown of the NFL playoff picture.

While there are only two remaining playoff spots left to be claimed, the majority of the seeds have not been determined heading into the final week. The Cowboys and Eagles are fighting for the NFC East title, while the Titans, Steelers and Raiders all have a chance at the final AFC Wild Card spot.

The Seahawks host the 49ers on Sunday Night Football and the winner will wrap up the NFC West division title. After losing two running backs, the Seahawks signed Marshawn Lynch, and Beast Mode is expected to make his Seattle return against the Niners. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes Lynch still has a little bit left in the tank.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s as physical a player as I’ve ever been around, as great of competitor as I’ve ever been around. When you get to add somebody like that to your team, it only helps and enhances the mentality that we already cherish anyway…He was very serious about getting ready for this opportunity. The stroke of misfortune in some regards really opens the door, which happens at times. He’s ready to take the full opportunity at hand and see what he can do to help us.”

Here is a look at the NFL Week 17 schedule as well as the college football bowl games for December 26.

NFL Week 17 Schedule

The following games are all on Sunday, December 29th.

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Browns vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Bears vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox Chargers vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS Jets vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Packers vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox Saints vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Falcons vs. Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Eagles vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox Titans vs. Texans 4:25 p.m. CBS Redskins vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Colts vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. CBS Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. NBC

