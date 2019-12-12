Raiders ‘Make Sense’ for Odell Beckham Jr., Says Analyst

It’s looking like the Odell Beckham Jr. experiment with the Cleveland Browns could be coming to an end sooner than expected. The superstar wide receiver hasn’t had nearly the success he was probably hoping for when joining Baker Mayfield and co. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer recently reported that he’s trying to convince teams to make a trade for him:

“Here’s the thing. People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players and coaches around the league — they’re not. Let me fill you in why: Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games ‘Come get me.’ It wasn’t Odell’s choice to go with the Cleveland Browns, he got traded there. Now there are reports of his sports hernia surgery. I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well after this year.”

Beckham hasn’t done much to slow down the rumors and now speculation is growing that he could be on the move. Bill Williamson, a former Raiders reporter and writer at Forbes, recently wrote a piece about the teams that “make sense” for Beckham and he named Las Vegas among them:

Yes, they will be the Las Vegas Raiders after this season is over. The Antonio Brown trade was an all-time bust and Oakland badly needs a top receiver. OBJ in Vegas? Come on, it would [be] something wouldn’t it?

The Raiders currently boast one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL. Changes need to be made in the offseason. If Beckham becomes available, don’t be surprised if general manager Mike Mayock at least makes a call or two.

Antonio Brown Part 2 or Something Else?

Many fans have been quick to compare Odell Beckham Jr. to Antonio Brown as reasons the Raiders shouldn’t trade for the former. However, that argument doesn’t hold much water. As much of a diva as Beckham can be, he’s not even on the same playing field with Brown. The current Browns wide receiver is relatively quiet and isn’t nearly as self-centered as Brown. It’s true that Beckham can get overdramatic at times, but that’s different than sabotaging an entire franchise.

It’s okay to not want Beckham on the team. That said, almost every elite wide receiver is a diva in their own way. DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t just grow on trees. If the price is right, the Raiders should at least flirt with the idea of adding Beckham.

Is There a Better Option in the Draft?

This is a hard question because elite college wide receivers don’t always translate well to the NFL game. History is littered with high-profile busts at the position. Just look at players like Justin Blackmon or Troy Williamson. Drafting a wide receiver in the first round is far from a sure thing. If the Raiders decide they want to pursue Beckham, it’s at the very least going to cost a first-round pick. Instead of using one of their two first-round picks on a wide receiver, the team could mitigate the risk by just trading for the proven star.

With all that said, there are some very exciting prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Raiders were in contention to get CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, they should hold onto their picks. Henry Ruggs or Tee Higgins figure to be available later in the draft where the Raiders are currently expected to pick. Those two are really exciting players, but they’re not Odell Beckham Jr.

