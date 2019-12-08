New 2020 Mock Draft Has Packers Picking Aaron Rodgers’ Successor

Nearly 15 years ago, the Green Bay Packers secured their future when Aaron Rodgers fell to them late in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and was crowned the successor to the great Brett Farve.

Now, some are predicting the Packers to do the same thing in 2020 with the right opportunity.

The latest 2020 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Packers taking a chance on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after lingering concerns with his recent hip injury cause him to slide all the way down to the 27th overall pick. The move is deemed “poetic” as another quarterback spurned by doubters falls into the Packers’ hands to develop for the future.

Here’s the full PFF analysis on the Packers’ mock selection:

Tua’s slide ends in poetic fashion. Fifteen years after the Packers tabbed Aaron Rodgers as their heir apparent to Brett Favre, they get their QB of the future to develop once again. With how serious and unknown Tua’s medical situation is, it’s difficult to see anyone taking a risk on him early on in the draft.

Depending on who you ask, there is little chance enough teams would actually let Tagovailoa drop far enough to go to the Packers. While LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oregon’s Justin Herbert are safer quarterback choices in the upcoming draft class, Tagovailoa has still produced at an elite level in the college football area and possesses the type of talent that franchise might be willing to hinge their future on.

Still, when you consider the Packers struck gold with Rodgers, the prospect of them landing him a true understudy before his career ends should be one that excites fans — even if that heir apparent doesn’t end up being Tagovailoa.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Other Draft Options Suit the Packers?

Cross your fingers if you would like for Tua, but there are other options that address more pressing needs for the Packers that are more likely to be around when they pick at No. 27.

Our own mock draft has the Packers selecting Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith to bring in a true No. 2 receiver to complement to Davante Adams in the passing game. Neither Marquez Valdes-Scantling nor Geronimo Allison has proved worthy of the distinction, while second-year Allen Lazard could provide a stabling presence while a newcomer learns the offense.

Unsurprisingly, there is a third option among the Crimson Tide named Dylan Moses who could help the Packers renovate one of their weakest spots on the roster. Sure, the junior inside linebacker didn’t get a chance to step on the field this season after tearing his ACL in practice, but he is still considered among the top prospects at his position.

Investing in a top-shelf rookie in the middle would be logical for the Packers with both of their inside starters due to become free agents for the 2020 season. B.J. Goodson has been present but seldom a playmaker since getting traded from the New York Giants early in the season, while Blake Martinez will likely fetch a high price on the market that might extend out of Green Bay’s price range.

READ NEXT: Packers Starter Added to Injury Report With Illness Against Redskins