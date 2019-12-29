Packers Starting Center Knocked Out Against Lions With Injury

One day after signing a big contract extension, Lucas Patrick is getting his time to shine.

The Green Bay Packers had no choice but to turn to the backup interior offensive lineman in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Detriot Lions after starting center Corey Linsley exited the game with a back injury and was deemed questionable to return. Linsley was listed as limited in the Packers’ first two practices this week with a back injury, but he was cleared to make his 16th start of the season for a third straight year.

#Packers C Corey Linsley (back) is questionable to return. Recently extended Lucas Patrick is in at center. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 29, 2019

That leaves the snapping responsibilities to Patrick, who filled in for Linsley effectively during Week 5’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and could stay on the field for the rest of the afternoon with the Packers not facing a season-ending situation. He came into Sunday’s game having played 69 total offensive snaps in his second season in the NFL, but the Packers on Saturday gave him a massive vote of confidence with a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension to keep him through 2021.

A win over the Lions would guarantee them a first-round bye in the playoffs and, consequently, offer them another week to mend some of their injuries, but caution seems the wiser route for Linsley to avoid the risk of worsening his injury — even with the Packers trailing 17-3 at halftime.

