Packers Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest Odds & Postseason

The Green Bay Packers got off to a fast start Sunday afternoon and are continuing to hold on against the Washington Redskins, keeping them well in the conversation for one of the top two playoff seeds in the NFC.

The Packers (9-3) remain the No. 3 seed behind the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks prior to the conclusion of their games Sunday and will have three remaining games against their NFC North rivals to fine-tune their postseason resumes before the end of the regular season. And believe or not, there is still a path for them to the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Here’s a breakdown of the current NFC playoff picture as it looks heading into the fourth quarter against the Redskins (3-9) along with an updated look at the Packers’ playoff scenarios.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Updated Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 14 final results

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) seemed to be headed for a win early against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, which would keep them in sole possession of the conference’s top seed with a win after last week becoming the first NFL team of the season to clinch its division. But the 49ers (10-2) pulled ahead in the second half and could force the game down to the wire.

If the 49ers lose, the Seattle Seahawks (10-2) would have an opportunity to take better control of the NFC West with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Sunday Night Football. Should the Saints and Seahawks both win, they would become the No. 1 and No. 2 seed, respectively. New Orleans holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after winning 33-27 in Seattle earlier this season.

Right now, the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) maintain the No. 4 seed after Thursday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears by the grace of being divisional leaders. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) are still in a position to challenge them in the NFC East, but winning Monday night against the New York Giants (2-10) won’t get them all the way there. The Cowboys beat the Eagles earlier this season, but the rivals will also meet again Week 16 in a matchup that could decide which of them makes it to the postseason.

The 49ers currently hold the top wild-card spot, while the Minnesota Vikings (8-4) remain in control of the second one with a late lead over Detriot Lions (3-8-1) on Sunday. A win keeps the Vikings in a spot to challenge the Packers for the NFC North title, while the two are slated to meet Week 16 in a prime-time game expected to have serious playoff implications.

The Rams (7-5) and Bears (7-6) are the next-closest teams in the hunt with L.A. slightly ahead of Chicago prior to Sunday night’s game.

How the Packers Can Still Obtain the No. 1 seed

While the 49ers upending the Saints or the Seahawks winning Sunday night could derail their hopes, the Packers could feasibly finish NFC’s top seed this season as of Sunday afternoon.

If the Packers win out and finish 13-3, they will need the Saints to finish 13-3 with a loss to the Panthers and both NFC West teams to finish 12-4 to obtain the No. 1 seed. The 49ers would need to lose to the Saints and Rams while the Seahawks would need to lose to the 49ers and Rams. The Packers would then hold a 10-2 conference record and win the tiebreaker over the Saints at 9-3.

There are a few other permutations where the Packers could achieve the No. 2 seed behind either Seattle or San Francisco, but it hinges directly on the successes of the Saints.

