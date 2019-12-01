Packers Playoff Picture Week 13: Updated Postseason Outlook

The Green Bay Packers are well on their way to recovering from last week’s rough loss entering Sunday afternoon’s fourth quarter at the New York Giants.

Aaron Jones re-entered the fold for the Packers’ passing game as Aaron Rodgers has bounced back from a career-low performance for much better numbers against the Giants. A win would give Packers (8-3) two wins more than they achieved throughout all of last year and also secure their spot at the top of the NFC North. Nevertheless, the Packers have some more work to do if they hope to lock down home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Here’s a breakdown of the NFC playoff picture before the game finishes up along with the Packers’ odds to obtain home-field advantage.

Current NFC Playoff Standings

After the San Francisco 49ers (10-1) stormed past the Packers last week on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens spent Sunday afternoon attempting to pry loose the Niners’ hold over the NFC’s top spot. A loss for San Francisco would only add more weight onto next week’s road trip to face the New Orleans Saints (10-2), who are challenging for the conference’s No. 1 seed.

The Packers remain slotted as the NFC’s third seed, while the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) hung onto the conference’s fourth seed, despite 26-15 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings (8-3) and Seattle Seahawks (9-2) — who will face off this week for Monday Night Football — are multiple games ahead of the field for the NFC’s two wild-card spots.

While the Packers can control their own playoff destiny with games against all three of their NFC North rivals still left on the schedule, the Vikings will be important to watch as they attempt to shove Green Bay into the wild-card spot.

Updated Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances

The Packers entered Sunday’s game with just a 4 percent chance of missing out on the playoff, according to Playoff Status, while there is just a 25 percent chance they will fall back into one of the wild-card spots.

The Vikings, though, could hold the same record as the Packers if they pull off a big-time win over the Seahawks on Monday night. The Packers claimed a five-point win over the Vikings when they visited Lambeau Field earlier this season but will have to trek to Minnesota in Week 16 for a Monday Night Football matchup that could have serious playoff repercussions.

The Chicago Bears (6-6) are also looking to make a late-season run after winning two straight games, at the very least hoping to challenge their NFC North rivals for a wild-card spot. The Bears will host the Cowboys for Thursday Night Football this upcoming week before coming up to Green Bay for a rematch with the Packers after losing 10-3 in Chicago to open the season.

The Packers have already defeated all three NFC North teams once this season and will get a softer home game against the Washington Redskins (2-9) next week before facing them all again down the final three-game stretch of the season.

