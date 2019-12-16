Panthers Expected to Bench Kyle Allen for Rookie QB vs. Colts

Another week of costly mistakes might have proved to be the last for Kyle Allen as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback, as the team will reportedly make a change for Week 16’s road game in Indianapolis.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the last-place Panthers (5-9) are expected to give talented rookie Will Grier his first NFL start when they visit the Colts (6-7) next Sunday, benching Allen from his inherited starting duties after he threw three interceptions to sink his team in a winnable game against the Seattle Seahawks.

From NFL Now: The time is now for #Panthers talented rookie QB Will Grier, who will make his first start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DUAcfOsv1h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Allen has been rocky most of the season in relief of veteran starter Cam Newtown, who was injured in the preseason and only managed to play in the first two games of the regular season. It has been all Allen ever since, which wasn’t looking like such a bad thing in his first four starts. He led the Panthers to four consecutive wins after starting 0-2 and had tossed seven touchdowns to zero interception entering Week 8’s game in San Francisco.

Ultimately, the road trip against the Niners proved to be the beginning of the end for both Allen and the Panthers, who lost that game 51-13 and then dropped six of their next seven games to fall out of playoff contention earlier than their peers. Much of the blame rests on Allen for trying to force plays and giving up careless turnovers with 15 interceptions on the season.

Now, the job falls to a former West Virginia standout who wrapped up his three-season college career with a career-high 3,864 passing yards, 40 total touchdowns and just eight picks.

