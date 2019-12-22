Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Is Chiefs’ Biggest Fan

Kansas City Chiefs games do not feel complete without Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews in the stands. Matthews is a regular at Chiefs games cheering on the Kansas City quarterback. After the Chiefs big victory over the Broncos in the snow, Matthews took to Instagram to praise Mahomes.

“You look good & play good in the snowww🤩❄️☃️ #chiefskingdom,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

Matthews also showed off a custom jacket at the Chiefs-Broncos game.

Mahomes and Matthews are high-school sweethearts and recently put down roots in Kansas City by purchasing a new home.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews Was Reportedly Harassed at the Chiefs-Patriots Game in Foxborough

Matthews not only is at Arrowhead Stadium on Sundays but also attends several of the away games. Things turned ugly earlier this season during the Chiefs-Patriots game. Matthews noted on Twitter that security had to move her and Mahomes’ brother from where they were sitting at Foxborough.

“As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them s—‘ This shall be fun 🙄,” Matthews explained on Twitter. “…This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔…I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔…Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔.”

The Couple Are the Proud Dog Parents to 2 Pit Bulls

When Mahomes is not on the football field, the couple stays busy with their two pit bulls, Steel and Silver. Matthews recently offered fans some holiday advice from their two dogs.

“If my dogs could tweet they would tell y’all, quit being naughty and be nice 😂😂 Do steel and silver need a twitter account?😂,” Matthews tweeted.

Steel and Silver do have their own Instagram account with more than 90,000 followers. The couple just released a calendar featuring Chiefs players with their pets in an effort to raise money for charity.

“Creating a calendar full of dogs, to help raise money for animals, DONE✔️ Thank you @companionprotect , and everyone involved, for partnering up with me to create something that will make an impact in the community!! 💛❤️,” Matthews noted on Instagram.