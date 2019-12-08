Patriots Not Expected to Bring Back Pro Bowl Receiver: Report

There are obvious issues with the New England Patriots‘ offense this season, particularly in the passing game.

The Patriots have gone through a slew of receivers this season, many of which struggled to get on the same page with veteran quarterback Tom Brady. One of the few receivers who came through New England this season and quickly got acquainted with Brady was Antonio Brown.

Though he was released due to his off-field difficulties, Brown apologized to the Patriots and rumors regarding his return were beginning to gain traction. But it appears that will not be the case for the Patriots in 2019.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots will not be bringing back Antonio Brown despite an obvious need for an experienced and proven pass-catcher on offense.

Despite New England’s offensive struggles and any speculation, Patriots will not be brining back Antonio Brown, per sources.https://t.co/jw5zIGfWZy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

As for Brown’s football future, it likely won’t be in New England next season, but agent Drew Rosenhaus remains optimistic Brown will land somewhere next season following the conclusion of the NFL’s investigation, per Schefter’s report.

New England has gone through double-digit receivers in 2019, seeing the arrival and departure of Demaryius Thomas, Brown, and Josh Gordon along with injuries to Gunner Olszewski and N’Keal Harry. All that has led to a disconnect within the New England offense.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Offers Apology in Latest Instagram Post [LOOK]