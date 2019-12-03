Patriots Waive Kai Forbath, Sign Defensive Tackle

The New England Patriots have cycled through more kickers this season than they had total since Bill Belichick became the head coach. And once again, the Patriots will have to find a new man for the job ahead of Week 14.

New England picked up Kai Forbath last Thursday after their third kicker, Nick Folk, was hospitalized after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, rendering him out against Houston. Forbath missed an extra point after a penalty pushed the try back five yards, but did hit another one and added a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter in his lone game for the team.

According to the Field Yates, the Patriots did not pick up a kicker to replace Forbath on the roster for the week yet. Instead, New England opted to go with defensive tackles Albert Huggins, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Source: the Patriots have waived K Kai Forbath. In addition, the team claimed DT Albert Huggins off of waivers from the Eagles. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2019

A 6-foot-3, 305-pound big man, Huggins was undrafted out of Clemson last spring where he spent time on a defensive line with first-round selections Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and Dexter Lawrence. He played in parts of four games for the Eagles this season, making three tackles. Perhaps the Patriots feel they can develop Huggins into a run stopper, something New England has lacked in the past few weeks.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

But Who Will the Patriots Sign as a Kicker?

The Patriots still have a gaping hole at the kicker position they need to fill. It’s extremely likely the team leans on Nick Folk once he is healthy enough to return. That could be as early as this week for the Patriots, but it’s still uncertain whether Folk will be good to go in time for Sunday.

Folk was released by the Patriots on Friday after undergoing a surgical procedure early Thursday morning. As is the case with an appendectomy, his recovery time will likely take longer than a week, but that’s cutting it close for playing on Sunday in a crucial contest against the Chiefs.

New England could use Jake Bailey as an emergency fill-in if necessary. The rookie punter has considered the fourth-best kicker in the country coming out of high school, making several kicks from 50-plus yards during his senior year before deciding strictly on punting. He has handled kickoff duties well and his leg is strong enough to qualify for the job.

Why Huggins?

The Patriots may need to add some depth at defensive tackle with rookie Byron Cowart suffering a head injury last week. New England can’t chance the possibility of him being ready to go on Sunday either and could use some run-stopping depth up front.

Huggins was a member of the Clemson defensive line that could go down as one of the top such units in college football history. With three first-rounders, Huggins was overshadowed though it’s obvious he has some true talent.

The Patriots got a look at Huggins two weeks ago when they played in Philadelphia. New England has been known for trading or claiming players they had played against at one point during the year.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Clarifies Frustration with Younger Receivers