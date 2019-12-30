Antonio Brown Rips ‘Bum’ Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown is arguably the most talented wide receiver on the planet, however, he remains unemployed for a number of reasons. AB has a track record of putting his foot in his mouth at the absolute worst moments.

With AB reportedly blowing away the New Orleans Saints in a workout just a few days ago, the likelihood of Brown finding a job for the NFL playoffs was trending upwards. All Brown had to do was keep his head down, stay quiet, and continue to work.

Yet, as one would have suspected, the former tends to be a difficult task for the potential future Hall of Famer.

Antonio Brown Bashes JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter

It’s been well-publicized that the relationship between former teammates Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster is not one of admiration. Brown clearly feels a type of way towards the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ belief that JuJu would be able to pick up the production left behind by Brown amidst his trade to the Oakland Raiders.

Brown took to Twitter on Monday, seemingly after doing a quick google search to check out Smith-Schuster’s 2019 statistics, and apparently, he was none too impressed. Here’s what Brown had to say about a former teammate who once stated he looked up to Brown.

Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect — AB (@AB84) December 30, 2019

It’s certainly true that JuJu Smith-Schuster endured a horrendous dip in production without Antonio Brown to pull coverage away from him. He hauled in 69 fewer receptions for 874 less receiving yards in 2019 than he had the season prior. However, the loss of AB was just one of numerous outliers that affected Smith-Schuster’s performance.

For starters, the wideout was limited to just 12 games as he battled concussions and a knee injury. Even when he was on the field, JuJu’s ceiling was seriously hampered by the fact that Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Pittsburgh struggled mightily to muster up any production from the quarterback position amongst Big Ben’s absence. Mason Rudolph proved not to be the heir apparent to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, while Duck Hodges made waves more for his cool nickname than his actual on-field abilities.

Still, there is no doubting that any receiver would benefit from having a player of Brown’s caliber running routes opposite of them.

Will AB Be Signed For the Playoffs?

The only likelihood that Antonio Brown suits up in an NFL uniform again before the 2020 season is if the New Orleans Saints decides to kick the tires on the former all-pro.

While Brown was impressive in his workout with the Saints, that comes as little to no surprise. Brown is a specimen and keeps his body in tip-top shape. However, he left a bit of a sour taste in many mouths amongst the Saints’ front office, as is apparent by this tweet by Mike Freeman.

Glazer: Saints told Antonio Brown not to bring an entourage. Antonio Brown brought an entourage. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 29, 2019

Brown still has legal issues to work through and has seemingly become more infantile with age. A hiccup like a simple tweet of this magnitude would usually not deter teams from signing a player. Yet, this is just another unneeded action added to a laundry list of missteps by Brown over the last year.

Brown would give New Orleans the WR2 opposite of Michael Thomas that they’ve been in search of. However, he’s proving that he may not be worth the price of the potential ill-effects he may have on the team, in the locker-room, and in the media.

