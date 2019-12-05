Derek Carr Admits the Raiders ‘Suck Again’

After a 6-4 start and a three-game winning streak, it looked like the Oakland Raiders had finally turned things around and were poised for a serious playoff run. Two losses by a combined 62 points have completely demoralized the team and the fan base. The season is far from over and the playoffs are still in reach, but quarterback Derek Carr admitted the Raiders need to turn things around.

“You can rewind two weeks ago we were the greatest story in the NFL,” said Carr after Wednesday’s practice. “Two weeks later we suck again. I think we’ll be all right. We’re going to keep grinding. We’re going to stick to what we do.”

It’s one thing to say that the team is going to be “all right,” but Oakland needs results. They are about to play their last two games in the Coliseum and the fans deserve good performances. Two straight home wins would go a long way in turning the narrative back in the Raiders’ favor.

Can Derek Carr Bounce Back?

The Raiders have a matchup against a really strong Tennessee Titans team on Sunday. Whether or not Oakland picks up a win could hinge on if Derek Carr continues to struggle. He admitted as much.

“I’ve had a rough two weeks,” said Carr after Wednesday’s practice. “We’ve had a rough two weeks. It’s time to get back on track.”

The Titans are a good team. If Oakland doesn’t show up, they’re going to get blown out for the third game in a row. Carr needs to feel like he’s playing for his career at this point. He has plenty of built-in excuses. His wide receivers have been mediocre and the play-calling hasn’t exactly been the best. However, with two home games coming up, expect him to play much better. Everybody knows Carr struggles in cold-weather games. It doesn’t get all too cold in California, so the quarterback should be chomping at the bit to turn things around.

Carr Mourns the Death of George Atkinson III

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Raiders had lost a former player in George Atkinson III. While he only played a small number of games for the team, he spent quite a bit of time on the practice squad and in training camps. Derek Carr knew Atkinson quite well and he mourned his former teammate after Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s crazy how quick life can come at you, and I love George,” Carr said about Atkinson. “We had a lot of fun playing basketball at 24 Hour Fitness, as well as playing football games together and competing together. He was always so joyful, man. So happy every single time. It felt like he was cut and re-signed a whole bunch of times, and every single time, he just looked so thankful to be here. So I just wanted to say that we’re thinking about him and his family that we love.”

Atkinson is a name that is revered in Raider Nation thanks to George Atkinson II. Though his son didn’t have the same kind of impact on the football field, there’s no doubt the Raiders family will miss him greatly.

