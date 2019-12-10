Raiders’ Jon Gruden Reveals Brutal Injury Update for Promising Rookie

The Oakland Raiders have been dealing with key injuries all season and things seem to be getting worse each week. Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the team missed three big offensive contributors in Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown and Hunter Renfrow. Oakland took another hit when rookie tight end Foster Moreau was taken out of the game after an awkward fall. It wasn’t pretty and Jon Gruden has now revealed that Moreau will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“Foster Moreau will be out for the year,” said Gruden on Monday. “He suffered a knee injury. It’s a big loss to our team, no doubt.”

Darren Waller gets most of the praise at tight end thanks to his massive season. However, Moreau has been a really solid contributor, especially in the red zone. He may not catch as many passes, but he has five touchdowns on the season, two more than Waller. The two formed a solid duo and should give the Raiders one of the better tight end tandems in the NFL for a long time to come.

Gruden Has No Update on Trent Brown or Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs revealed early last week that he suffered a fractured shoulder back in Week 7 and was playing through it. Even with this knowledge, it was assumed he’d be good to go against the Titans. That was not the case and he missed the first game of his professional career.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Gruden said about Jacobs on Sunday. “He was really in tears today wanting to play. He took a shot to play, like he’s been doing, but the injury we just wouldn’t let him go out there and play under these circumstances. We don’t know what his status for the upcoming ball game will be, but we will keep you posted.”

At this point, it would probably make the most sense to deactivate Jacobs for the rest of the season so that he doesn’t risk further injury. However, Gruden refused to rule him out just yet.

“Don’t have any update on Trent brown or Josh jacobs. I don’t believe Renfrow will play this week against Jacksonville.”

Gruden expanded on the situation heading into Sunday’s home game.

“We’re never going to put a guy out there but we’re going into the last game ever at Oakland Coliseum. We’re going to try and win the game. We’re not eliminated from the playoffs. We have to win every single time we strap it on.”

The Raiders are about to play their last game in Oakland. A win would be nice for longtime fans, but Jacobs’ long-term health should take precedence over that.

Gruden Praises Darren Waller

Many Raiders players have been inconsistent this season, but Darren Waller isn’t one of them. He had a costly fumble on Sunday that turned into a touchdown. That said, he was still the team’s best receiver all game. Gruden praised the tight end on Monday.

“Get a Waller jersey, young people. He’s worth it.”

These last three loses don’t inspire a lot of confidence in this Raiders squad, but there are some exciting pieces. Waller should only get better from here, which should scare the rest of the NFL.

