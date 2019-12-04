Raiders Bring Back Former WR to Practice Squad

It’s late in the season, but the Oakland Raiders are stilling keeping their practice squad nice and full. They recently added Erik Magnuson before the Week 13 game and now they’ve added another new face this week. According to the team’s Twitter, cornerback Jordan Brown has joined the team’s practice squad.

We have signed TE Cole Wick, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, and DB Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released Quentin Poling and Kyle Kalis. pic.twitter.com/S3rdUXbcEx — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2019

Brown is a rookie who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was cut by the team during final roster cuts before the season. He was eventually picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad but was recently released.

The cornerback played his college ball at South Dakota where he was originally supposed to play wide receiver. He eventually made the switch to cornerback and played well enough to get drafted. He was first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2017 and 2018. Considering he didn’t start playing cornerback until later in his football life, Brown still has the potential to develop into a solid player. It’s unlikely he sees the field this season, but if he impresses enough, the Raiders could want to bring him back for training camp before the 2020 season.

Raiders Also Add Tight End to Practice Squad

Oakland didn’t stop with adding Brown, they also added a tight end. Eric Saubert was previously on the Raiders’ practice, but he’s headed to play for the Chicago Bears. To replace him, the team added Cole Wick.

Wick entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and was signed by the Detroit Lions. He lasted one season there before he was cut loose. He only played six games while in Detroit. He then made his way to San Fransico to play for the 49ers. He was there for just one season and played in five games.

He most recently was a member of the Tennessee Titans and was with them for most of training camp before he was cut prior to the start of the season. He has caught two passes for 18 yards during his career.

Raiders Bring Back a Familiar Face

De’Mornay Pierson-El was part of the team during traning camp but was let go during final roster cuts. He didn’t have any luck landing on another NFL team and eventually made his way to the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Raiders had a hole at wide receiver in their practice squad after they promoted Rico Gafford. Pierson-El should fill that hole. He was yet to play in a regular-season game and that probably won’t change anytime soon.

To make room for all the players added, Oakland let go of offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling. It’s a pretty big shake for the practice squad this late in the season, but most of these players won’t hit the field on Sunday’s in 2019. All of the guys the Raiders have on the practice squad should be vying for a spot in training camp and offseason workouts.

