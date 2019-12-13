Patriots’ Bill Belichick Praises Raider Fans Ahead of Last Game in Oakland

Reality is starting to set in for many in the NFL world as the Oakland Raiders will be saying goodbye to the Coliseum on Sunday. Despite its obvious aging, the Coliseum is one of the most iconic places in all of sports and has been home to some of the greatest teams in NFL history. The team will be moving on to Las Vegas next season and leaving the structure and city behind. Sunday will likely represent the last game to ever be played in Oakland.

Every NFL coach, besides a handful of younger ones, has coached at the Coliseum. With such a monumental moment for football about to take place, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a chance to weigh in and while he’s not one for talking a lot, he did take the chance to praise the Raider fans.

“Pretty intense fans,” said Belichick, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Like Halloween every Sunday.”

Belichick hasn’t made the trip to Oakland since 2011.

Charles Woodson & Sound Off

Charles Woodson Reflects on Career & Playing at the Coliseum | RaidersFormer Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson spoke with reporters in the locker room following Thursday's practice. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-12-12T23:12:27.000Z

Charles Woodson is one of the most beloved Raiders ever and he made the trip to Oakland for the last game. He had a chance to talk about what he expects the experience to be like.

“It’s going to be emotional,” Woodson said, via The Mercury News’ Jerry McDonald. “When you think about when Oakland left the last time for L.A., I think people probably suspected there was a chance they might come back at some point in time. You never know, but there’s a chance.

“This time there’s a finality to it. They’ve got a new stadium in Vegas. They’re going to be in Vegas. They’re not coming back to Oakland . . . I think a lot of people are going to have their hearts ripped out for a second time, but this time they’re not coming back.” It’s true, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Raiders will be in Las Vegas for 2020 and beyond. Woodson also spoke about the fans. “I think every fan base, they’re unique to their team,” Woodson said. “But Oakland, man, it seems like it drives a little deeper. When you’re around Oakland fans, you’re in the stadium, or you’re out at Walmart or wherever, it just seems like it drives a little deeper.”

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fred Biletnikoff Weighs In

Fred Biletnikoff Describes His Raiders Journey & Playing at the Coliseum | RaidersHall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff sits down with Nicole Zaloumis to discuss his journey with the Silver and Black, playing at the Coliseum, his time as the Raiders wide receivers coach, and more. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-12-13T01:30:26.000Z

While Woodson is certainly a major member of the Raider family, there may not be a more iconic Raider than Fred Biletnikoff. He was the Super Bowl MVP for the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win. There’s no way he’s missing the last game in the Coliseum and he spoke about some memories heading into Sunday.

“Just being able to be at that stadium,” said Biletnikoff when asked about his favorite memories. “Remembering being in that locker room, going through that tunnel and going out to the field… Every media person, every person involved in any type of media relations, newspaper, radio, whatever they’re doing – they all wanted to be here at this Oakland Coliseum because that was like the mecca of football.”

It should be a memorable day in Oakland and there’s no doubt that there will be many legends present at the game. The most important thing for the Raiders to do is win one last game for their Oakland fans.

READ NEXT: Jaguars’ Doug Marrone Recounts Epic Memories About the Oakland Coliseum

