Ravens and 49ers Take Turns Trolling Each Other: [WATCH]

Sunday’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers has all the makings to go down as an instant classic–at least where first quarter trolling celebrations are concerned, although the action has been equally fantastic.

The 49ers struck first, with a play call on 4th and 2 that sent Twitter into a frenzy as Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 33-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Deebo Samuel:

#49ers go for it on 4th and 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo delivers a great pass to Deebo Samuel. Niners take the lead against a #Ravens team that hasn't trailed since Weekk 7.pic.twitter.com/23ovOpukeb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2019

It's easy to say "brilliant" when a 4th-and-2 near midfield on the road works for a TD pass on an opening drive, in Baltimore. But, how about we praise the guts and execution by the 49ers instead? Great play. — Dan Borrello (@danborrello) December 1, 2019

Deebo Samuel then celebrated by emulating Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson and the celebration he and his teammates were doing on Monday Night Football last week:

49ers trolling the Ravens celebration already 👀 pic.twitter.com/LS5ZqIEQtr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2019

The Ravens, however, would soon get a chance for a touchdown celebration of their own. After Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled on the 49ers’ 23-yard line, Jackson threw a touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who, not to be outdone, trolled the Niners with the flag-planting celebration defensive end Nick Bosa previously did after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield:

Ravens TE Mark Andrews trolls 49ers Nick Bosa’s flag plant celebration pic.twitter.com/kDfxX6lCSo — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) December 1, 2019

While these two teams are not long-term rivals, they do have recent history. The Ravens beat the Niners in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, and both are likely looking for bragging rights coming into this game.

49ers No. 1 Defense vs Ravens No. 1 Offense

The 49ers (10-1) and the Ravens (9-2) enter this game each with something to prove. Jackson and the Ravens are averaging a league-leading 35.1 points and 433.3 yards per game, and they have won seven in a row.

The 49ers, on the other hand, have the league’s best defense, allowing 14.8 points and 248 yards per game. Jackson and this explosive offense provide the ultimate test for them.

This game is also huge for both teams in terms of home field advantage heading into the playoffs. For San Francisco, they have a 9-2 Seattle Seahawks team breathing down their necks. For the Ravens, if they lose this game and either the Texans or the Chiefs win (both of whom are currently 7-4 heading into their games this week), they’ll be just one game up on whomever wins, whereas winning would keep them two games up in the battle for home field advantage.

Both teams have been battling back and forth, with the Ravens taking the lead early in the second quarter and the 49ers immediately answering. Considering how fiery this game has been early on, the biggest trolling could be yet to come.

