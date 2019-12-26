Ravens Could Be Subjected to NFL Fine for Sideline Violation

The Baltimore Ravens could be in a bit of hot water with the NFL over a potential sideline violation last week.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Ravens might be the subject of league scrutiny given the presence of a bluetooth device on their sidelines, which was spotted as the team was taking on the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s a look at a still-shot of the incident on camera.

Ravens assistant coach has a… bluetooth earpiece in his ear… on the sidelines. Is this legal? It’d be a shame if someone considered this cheating. pic.twitter.com/6D9ddumW2V — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 22, 2019

Use of outside technological objects on the sideline is strictly prohibited by the league, as evidence by the fact that the Ravens’ division rival Pittsburgh Steelers received a hefty fine for Ben Roethlisberger wearing an Apple watch on the sidelines.

As Florio pointed out in his piece, the Ravens can always prove that the use of the device was simply an honest mistake. Here’s what he wrote about this potentially not being an open and shut case:

“Of course, having it and using it are two different things. And it will be easy for the league to determine whether the person actually utilized the device while in the bench area, or whether he simply had it in his ear and forgot to remove it, for example. If the device was used, a major fine could be imposed. If he wasn’t using it, it’s a non-issue. But it still could/should result in a fine, given the bright-line rule that the league has adopted regarding such devices.”

The only thing left is for the league to talk to the Ravens, take a look and then make a decision.

Chiefs Remain Ravens Biggest Hurdle

In spite of this, the road through the AFC postseason and the eventual Super Bowl might still travel through the New England Patriots in the minds of many even as the Ravens will host, but Baltimore has already beaten New England this year. The one game they have lost in frustrating fashion was their contest against the Chiefs, which was a road game. If there’s a team that does match up with the Ravens, it’s the Chiefs, who possess plenty of the same elements that make Baltimore successful in a young, exciting quarterback and a fun offense.

Is the Ravens-Chiefs rematch a possible AFC title game contender? It’s possible, so stay tuned. If it happens, the Ravens would host the game in Baltimore, which could give them a significant advantage.

Ravens Making Statements in 2019

As the numbers show, the Ravens have beaten some of the best teams on their schedule this season in order to crack this advantage for 2019. It’s not easy to beat the Seahawks on the road, nor is it easy to beat the 49ers. In addition to those wins, Baltimore has also beaten the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and most recently in a huge battle of solid teams, the Buffalo Bills. Those are some of the best of the best thus far this season.

With an impressive body of work as a whole, the Ravens have made statements not only in the fact that they have won, but how they have gotten the job done. The offense has put up points and yards, while the defense has managed to keep the opposition in check as well. That type of two-headed attack only proves how dangerous the Ravens have been and could be the rest of the way.

As the playoffs come into sharper focus, it’s clear the Ravens will have a big advantage over their competition.

It will be interesting to see if bluetooth-gate simply remains a non-story, or becomes something bigger when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Ravens Defender Hammered by Huge NFL Fine