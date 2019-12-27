Saturday College Football Betting Guide: How to Bet the College Football Playoff & More

Saturday, December 28 features another full slate of college football with the Cotton Bowl Classic and Camping World Bowl both starting at noon followed by the Colleg Football Playoff in the evening.

If you’re looking for tips on how to get involved with Saturday’s action, look no further. This betting guide will breakdown the top matchups and provide our best analysis for the entire slate.

Picking Cotton

The Cotton Bowl Classic features two teams going through upheaval on their coaching staff. Memphis lost head coach Mike Norvell to Florida State while Penn State lost offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who became the head coach at Old Dominion.

Memphis vs. Penn State (-7) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Memphis (12-1) has already set the single-season program record for wins. Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield will serve as the interim head coach. Quarterback Brady White has had a career campaign with 33 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, however, five of those picks have come in his last five games. Memphis is looking to snap a four-game bowl losing streak.

Penn State (10-2) is playing in the New Year’s Six for the third time in the last four years. The Nittany Lions hired from within the Big 10 conference, as Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired to replace Rahne. Junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos will play despite declaring for the NFL draft. Journey Brown has emerged out of the Penn State backfield with three 100-yard games in November.

Let’s Go Camping

The Camping World Bowl features a matchup that has never been played before in college football history. Notre Dame had its sights set on the New Year’s Six during the preseason, but losses to Georgia and Michigan derailed the Irish’s hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff. Iowa State has also underachieved this year and finished below their season win total projection of eight.

Notre Dame (-3.5) vs. Iowa State | 12:00 p.m. | ABC

Notre Dame (10-2) is making its ninth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons. The Fighting Irish are averaging 43.8 points over a five-game winning streak to close the year strong. Quarterback Ian Book has not thrown an interception in his last three games. the senior is the first signal-caller in program history to throw for 2,500 yards, rush for 500 and pass for at least 30 touchdowns. Book has not confirmed whether he will return for a fifth season.

Iowa State (7-5) is playing in its third straight bowl game. The Cyclones are 1-1 under head coach Matt Campbell after a 28-25 loss in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Iowa State has struggled in close games this season with their five losses coming by an average of 18 points, including a nailbiting 42-41 loss to Oklahoma, who made the College Football Playoff. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy is completing 66.3 percent of his attempts with 35 combined touchdowns but is coming off a season-low 185-yard performance in Iowa State’s last game, a 27-17 to Kansas State.

College Football Playoff Line Movement & Analysis

LSU (-14) vs. Oklahoma | 4:30 p.m. | ABC

The Peach Bowl officially kicks off the College Football Playoff as LSU takes on Oklahoma with a trip to the National Championship on the line. Everything has gone right for the Tigers this season and the market has moved in their favor, as the line has been pushed up from LSU -11 to LSU -14 at some books. I expect to see some sharp buyback on the Sooners if it pushes up any higher. With all of the public money pouring in on LSU, the only way to play this is Oklahoma or pass. There is some value on LSU +150 to win the CFP Title, which I think is the best way to play the Tigers if you like what Ed Orgeron is brewing down in Baton Rouge.

Clemson (-2.5) vs. Ohio State | 8:00 p.m. | ABC

The nightcap features Ohio State and Clemson facing off in the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson opened as a slight underdog but the Tigers have been bet all the way to a two or three-point favorite at some shops. Most of it was early sharp money, as the public has bought back on the Buckeyes a bit as a short underdog. Clemson is my strongest play of the bowl season, and I threw down on the Tigers +200 to win it all. Clemson is the most complete team in the country, with first-round picks all over the field. I’m a little concerned about Justin Fields’ injured knee is only at about 80 to 85-percent on. He will need 180 percent in order to hang with Clemson.

