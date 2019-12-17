Seahawks’ Josh Gordon Deletes Instagram Page After Suspension

Josh Gordon appears to be taking a break from social media after the NFL announced the Seahawks receiver has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policy. Gordon’s Instagram page is no longer active but the receiver had a popular account with more than 858,000 followers. The receiver’s Twitter account also looks to no longer be active.

Little details have been provided about Gordon’s suspension and the receiver played in Week 15 against the Panthers. Gordon came up with an impressive catch as the Seahawks clinched a playoff berth. Just a day later, Gordon was suspended by the league, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted the focus now is on more important things than football.

“My heart goes out to Josh having to face this again…I don’t even look at it like that [about football impact],” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He had impact to some extent it seemed like in every game. This isn’t about that. This is about Josh getting well and taking care of business… We wish him the very best in taking care of business. It was very unfortunate.”

This marks Gordon’s sixth NFL suspension, per NFL Network, causing some to wonder if the receiver will play football again. Gordon was released by the Patriots earlier this season and the Seahawks were the only team to put in a waiver claim. Gordon appeared to be happy in Seattle and made several optimistic Instagram posts since he joined the Seahawks.

“’I used to pray for times like this..’ #gohawks,” Gordon noted on Instagram in the days after the Seahawks claimed him off waivers.

Gordon Declined to Speak With the Media After the Seahawks-Panthers Game

Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for PEDs and substance abuse | SportsCenterRyan Clark and Louis Riddick join SportsCenter to react to Seattle Seahawks WR Josh Gordon being suspended by the NFL for a second consecutive December, this one for PEDs and substance abuse. #NFL #Sports ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2019-12-17T01:30:02.000Z

It appeared as though Gordon knew something was coming as the receiver declined to meet with the media after the Seahawks win over the Panthers. The News Tribune detailed Gordon’s brief interaction with the press.

But in the locker room in Charlotte, N.C., following the game, Gordon refused The News Tribune’s request for a postgame interview. Or even a comment. “I’m not answering questions today,” Gordon said Sunday, politely but firmly. Perhaps now we know why.

During a 2017 GQ Interview, Gordon Admitted He Likely Had Something in His System Before Every Game

[Breaking News] Ryan Clark "stunned" Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for substance abuse policy[Breaking News] Ryan Clark "stunned" Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for substance abuse policy #espn #sportscenter #espnsc #nba #nfl #nbaallstar2019 #2019nbaallstarrisingstars 2019-12-16T23:21:58.000Z

Gordon has been open about his battle with drugs and alcohol. During a GQ interview conducted in 2017, Gordon admitted he had something in his system “probably every game of my career.” Gordon also elaborated on using drugs after he had already been tested for the week.

“I used to make a ritual of it before every game,” Gordon told GQ in 2017. “If I had already been drug tested that week, or the day before the game, I knew I had a couple days to buy to clean my system. Even before I was getting tested for alcohol, prior to my DWI in 2014, I would take the biggest bong rip I could. And try to conceal all the smell off all my clothes. I’d be dressed up to go to the game. A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game. But we’re not talking about them.”