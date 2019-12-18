Seattle Seahawks Work Out Free Agent Running Backs

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look for help at running back as the team worked out free agent rushers for the second straight week. The Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny for the season with an ACL injury just a few weeks ago and are looking for depth to spell their RB1 Chris Carson. Seattle worked out Alfred Blue and Robert Turbin ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“Following Rashaad Penny’s recent injury, the Seahawks worked out veteran RBs Alfred Blue and Robert Turbin. Potential depth options for the backfield,” Yates tweeted.

Turbin is a familiar name for Seahawks fans as the running back has already spent time in Seattle. The running back last played for the Seahawks in 2014 and spent three seasons with the team. Turbin played a similar role with the team when Marshawn Lynch was the lead back and last played for the Colts in 2018. Turbin had 74 carries for 310 yards along with 16 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns with the Seahawks in 2014.

Blue played five seasons with the Texans and last played in the NFL in 2018. Blue had 150 carries for 499 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 20 receptions for 154 yards last season for Houston.

The Seahawks Also Worked Out 3 Running Backs in Week 15

Seattle also worked out three running backs ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Panthers. Reporter Howard Balzer noted that the Seahawks worked out Nick Brossette, Matthew Dayes and Xavier Turner. So far, the Seahawks have yet to sign any of the backs they worked out, but it is worth watching whether the team makes a move on Turbin or Blue.

Carson received a massive 24 carries, while C.J. Prosise served as the main backup against the Panthers. Travis Homer received two carries as well. As of now, Prosise is playing in Penny’s role prior to his injury but is unlikely to receive the same workload.

“He’s got his own style to him,” Carroll noted on Prosise, per Sports Illustrated. “He’s big. He’s over 220 pounds. He’s fast and they’re about the same speed and all that. C.J. has the background as a receiver. That makes him a little bit different type of threat that we’ve always used when we have him in the game plans.”

The Seahawks Clinched a Playoff Spot With Their Win Over the Panthers

The Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs but their exact seed is still to be determined. Right now, the Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC but could slip all the way down to No. 5 with a loss to the Niners in Week 17. There is a major difference this season in winning the NFC West and finishing as the runner-up.

The division’s second-place team will likely be the No. 5 team where they will go on the road to face either the Eagles or Cowboys. NFL rules stipulate that the four division winners are the top seeds and host at least one postseason game.