Steelers Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff odds took a huge leap after last week’s 20-13 win over the Cleveland Browns and a second-half lead over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 has them on the verge of moving into an even stronger position for one of the wild-card spots in the AFC this postseason.

The Steelers (7-5) kicked off the second round of games Sunday afternoon with a 54 percent chance of reaching the postseason and can move within one game of the Buffalo Bills (9-4) for the first wild-card spot after they lost to AFC No. 1 Baltimore (11-2) earlier Sunday. The Steelers could also benefit from the Tennessee Titans (7-5) losing to the Oakland Raiders (6-6) in a contest between teams in the hunt for the wild card.

Here’s a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture with the Steelers leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter over the Cardinals along with an updated look at their playoff scenarios.

Updated Look at the AFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 14 final results

The Ravens beating the New England Patriots back in November allows them to control their fate as the top seed after officially clinching on Sunday. They are being given a 76 percent chance now to lock up home-field advantage and finish as the AFC’s No. 1. To do so, the path is simple: beat the New York Jets, Browns and Steelers and finish the season with a 14-2 record.

The Patriots (10-2) were looking a little worse for wear early in Sunday’s matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, trailing 20-7 late in the second half. The Bills taking a loss Sunday, though, keeps the Patriots from sliding into a tie for the AFC East lead in the event of a loss in Week 14. On the other hand, a win over the Chiefs would go a long way toward solidifying them as the conference’s No. 2 seed and earning them a first-round bye.

If the Chiefs hold on, they would maintain at least a two-game lead in the AFC West with potential to clinch if the Raiders also lose.

The Houston Texans (8-5) could be in some trouble in the AFC South after losing 38-24 to the Denver Broncos. If the Titans win Sunday, the two would be tied for the divisional lead going into a final stretch where they will play on another twice. Whichever loses out would be among the top wild-card competition for the Steelers.

A 10-6 Steelers Team Should Make the Playoffs

Let’s assume the Steelers finish off the Cardinals tonight and move to 8-5 on the season. They would have a remarkably good chance of making the playoffs if they can just win two more games against a lineup of the Bills, Jets and Ravens — the latter two being road games.

According to the New York Times’ playoff prediction system, winning any two of their final three games should give them nearly a 100 percent chance of locking up at least one of the wild-card spots in the playoffs. The same system gives them a 53 percent chance if they only beat the Jets and a 51 percent shot if they somehow only win in Baltimore.

Should they lose against the Cardinals, the Steelers can still put themselves in strong wild-card contention with two more wins down the stretch, but their chance of getting in when ending their season 2-2 wavers between 70-75 percent.

In other words, Steelers fans, do what you love to do and keep rooting for your team to win. Unlike other teams around the league, destiny is still very much in Pittsburgh’s hands.

