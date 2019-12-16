Steelers Playoff Picture Week 15: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding strong with a 10-7 lead over the Buffalo Bills late in their final home game of the regular season, but a massive interception late in the third quarter has the Bills within striking distance as a serious threat to the Steelers’ playoff aspirations.

The Steelers (8-5) are no longer capable of winning the AFC North, but their playoff hopes ride on them winning two of their final three games this season ensure they claim one of the AFC’s wild-card spots over either the Bills (9-4) or Tennessee Titans (8-6). It would be a triumphant turnaround for Pittsburgh, which started 1-4 before winning seven of its next nine games with another victory on the line in Week 15 for Sunday Night Football.

Here’s a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture heading into the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Bills matchup along with an updated look at Pittsburgh playoff scenarios in Week 15.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Updated Look at the AFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 15 final results

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) have already assured themselves a playoff berth, but they needed both the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs to lose in order to seize home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs this week. Still, the Ravens are being given a 96 percent chance to finish as the conference’s top seed with the power to control their fate.

Meanwhile, Patriots (11-3) punched their own ticket to the playoffs with an easy 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and are projecting best as the No. 2 seed. There is a scenario where the Patriots can take the No. 1 spot if they win both of their final games and see the Ravens lose their last two, but the odds give it only a 3 percent chance of happening.

Having clinched the AFC West, the Chiefs (10-4) are also promised a place in the postseason and figure to be the No. 3 seed, unless the Patriots and Ravens stumble their way down from the top. Technically, the Chiefs could win out and claim the top seed if the Ravens and Patriots both lose out, as they would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore. Sames goes for them taking the No. 2 if only one of the two loses out.

The Houston Texans (9-5) held onto the AFC South for the time being with a 24-21 divisional victory over Tennesee on Sunday, but the Titans (8-6) can still overtake them if they can win next week and then prevail in the rematch with the Texans in the regular-season finale.

The only other teams with far-outside contention apart from the Steelers and Bills for the AFC’s wild-card spots are the Indianapolis Colts (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-8) and Oakland Raiders (6-8), who would all need to win out and have some other results break in their favor to survive.

AFC Playoff Standings:

1: Baltimore Ravens (12-2) playoffs, division clinched 2: New England Patriots (11-3) playoffs clinched 3: Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) playoffs, division clinched 4: Houston Texans (9-5) ———————————————————————————— 5: Buffalo Bills (9-4) 6: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5) ———————————————————————————— 7: Tennessee Titans (8-6) 8: Cleveland Browns (6-8) 9: Oakland Raiders (6-8) 10: Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Steelers?

If the Steelers hold on for a win Sunday night, they will take over the No. 5 seed from the Bills and continue to have priority over them if they both finish with the same record since they now own the first tiebreaker of a head-to-head matchup. But whether it is the fifth or sixth seed — their only two possibilities at this point — the Steelers should only need one more win to guarantee their place in the postseason.

The best chance for the Steelers to lock things down comes next week with their road trip to face the bottom-dwelling New York Jets, but a mishap against them could make things difficult with their final regular-season game taking them to face Baltimore.

READ NEXT: Can the Packers Still Seize the NFC’s No. 1 Seed After Win Over Bears?