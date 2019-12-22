Steelers Playoff Picture Week 16: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to close the late gap Sunday against the New York Jets to keep their postseason hopes in prime condition heading into the final stretch of the year.

The Steelers (8-6) are vying for the sixth and final wild-card spot in the AFC with the Tennessee Titans (8-6), who are trailing 24-14 late against the New Orleans Saints, with a straightforward path of winning capable of ensuring them a spot in the postseason. But a Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills left the Steelers with little room for error in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Here’s a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture as the Steelers trail 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter along with an updated look at Pittsburgh’s remaining playoff scenarios in Week 16.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Updated Look at the AFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 16 final results

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, which would nearly make the New England Patriots (12-3) a lock for the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye after they held off the Bills on Saturday night.

Since the Ravens own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots, they only need to win one more game to guarantee themselves the top spot. The same cannot be said, though, about the Patriots and their standing over seed-challenging Kansas City Chiefs (10-4), who will have an opportunity to stay within range of a first-round bye if they can beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Right now, the Chiefs own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots and could swipe their No. 2 seed if they finish with the same record. They also hold the same head-to-head advantage over Baltimore and could technically win the No. 1 seed, but it would take the Ravens losing in Week 16 to the Browns and then dropping next week’s finale against the Steelers.

The likeliest scenario would see the following: Ravens at No. 1, Patriots at No. 2 and Chiefs at No. 3 with the Houston Texans — who clinched the AFC South on Saturday — taking the No. 4 seed and the Bills guaranteed after Saturday’s loss the No. 5 seed.

The Browns will be eliminated with a loss to the Ravens or wins from either the Steelers or Titans, while the Raiders would need a win over their own over the Los Angeles Chargers along with losses for all of the other wild-card contenders. Safe to rule them both out unless some wildness happens in the closing minutes of Sunday’s games.

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Steelers?

The sixth seed is the only option left for the Steelers, but they are in the desired position to keep it out of the hands of the Titans and other long-shot contenders.

The easiest path into the postseason would be the Steelers winning their final two games against the Jets and Ravens, which would make them 10-6 and give them a conference tiebreaker over the Titans if they were also to win out and finish with the same record. The Ravens game might not be as tough of a challenge as it might sound, either, with them expected to rest some of their key players in the final week of the season.

Things get a little more challenging if the Steelers lose and the Titans win on Sunday, as the Titans would then be in a position to control the No. 6 seed if they can beat the Texans in Week 17. Should both Pittsburgh and Tennessee lose this week, the Titans could also win back the tiebreaker over the Steelers if they are able to knock off Houston.

