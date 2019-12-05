Tom Brady Would Leave Patriots for Only One Destination

Tom Brady’s future after 2019 is very much in doubt. With a contract set to expire at the conclusion of the 2019 season, Brady’s days with the New England Patriots may be numbered.

But it might not be based on his desire alone to try playing somewhere else. Having played 20 years in the same system, Brady has grown comfortable in New England and playing under coach Bill Belichick. However, he is preparing to transition into a new phase of his life, and his preferred destination could be in Southern California.

Having grown up in the state, albeit near San Francisco, Brady’s family is out there and he has several connections that would make him feel at home. And according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, his only possible destination if he were to stay in the NFL would be with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Aside from the front office looking for a way to lure in fans, it would be beneficial for Brady with the talent littered throughout the Chargers’ roster. Here’s what La Canfora had to say on Fox Sports Xtra 1360 AM San Diego on Thursday.

If he does go anywhere, clearly he’s frustrated with the state of what’s around him in New England and he has been all year and it’s boiling over now. Go look at the skill position players with the Chargers, it would be the best group he’d be with since he had Moss and Gronkowski. The next stage of his life and his career will be built around Hollywood. That’s not speculation, that’s not guessing, that’s where it’s at. Whether it’s producing movies with Matt Damon and his Hollywood buddies or creating his own media empire, that’s what this whole thing is geared towards and he’s already got a lot of family out there. His house is already out there, his trainer is already out there. If he leaves, there’s one place that makes sense.

Would Brady Really Play for the Chargers?

Brady would have big shoes to fill if he were to take the reigns for the Chargers, replacing Philip Rivers who has started in San Diego since 2006 when Drew Brees went to New Orleans. But at the same time, the receiving corps for the Chargers is leaps and bounds better than the Patriots while the offensive line has been much more reliable as well.

It would also be a chance for Brady to prove he could win without Bill Belichick as his coach as if he needed more evidence to prove he is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He would be close to his family as well, a plus considering his mother had a health scare during the 2016 season that took a toll mentally on Brady and his family.

With his NFL career hitting its final stages, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brady, like Joe Montana, explored a new team for his last professional seasons.

