Urban Meyer’s Wife Slams ESPN Host ‘Family’ Remark

ESPN SportsCenter host John Anderson is receiving pushed back for comments that he made towards former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer during the Ohio State-Clemson Fiesta Bowl game highlight over the weekend.

Meyer was featured on ESPN just seconds before Justin Fields’ game-ending interception to end Ohio State and Clemson‘s College Football Playoff semifinal.

“Look at Urban Meyer,” Anderson said, according to TMZ. “He was going to spend time with his family, but went to this game instead.”

While at the University of Florida. Urban Meyer shared the reason for him deciding to was because he didn’t spend enough time with his family. Meanwhile, when he took the head coaching job at Ohio State, he made that more of a priority and spending more time with his family since stepping down as the Buckeye’s coach.

Members of Meyer’s Family Rips Anderson for his Comments

On Saturday Urban Meyer was on the sideline as shown on Sportscenter, but he was there with his family. Meyer’s son-in-law, Corey Dennis, is a member of Ryan Day’s coaching staff. While his son Nate was standing right next to him on the sideline.

Meyer’s wife Shelley took to Twitter and slammed Anderson for his remark.

“I am DEEPLY offended by this off-hand rude/ignorant comment by someone who knows NOTHING about our family-We were ALL together this bowl trip-urbans job was limited to a couple hours the 26th/27th and more on the 28th (not that it’s anyone’s biz)-still WAY less than coaching, Urban’s wife, Shelley, said.

I am DEEPLY offended by this off-hand rude/ignorant comment by someone who knows NOTHING about our family-We were ALL together this bowl trip-urbans job was limited to a couple hours the 26th/27th and more on the 28th (not that it’s anyone’s biz)-still WAY less than coaching. https://t.co/BgRDvx4cjb — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) December 30, 2019

Meyer’s oldest daughter Nicki also weighed in on the remark.

“How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family, including grandkids, went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in AZ. ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends.”

How is this type of commentary even acceptable? The entire family including grandkids went to support my husband and the buckeyes. We had the best week in AZ. @ESPN have some class. This is bad. I’d @ this guy but don’t know who it is. Pass it along friends 😉 https://t.co/rqAtv4pdGh — Nicki Meyer Dennis (@Nicki_07) December 30, 2019

Meyer’s other daughter Gigi also responded to Anderson’s remark.

But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together but keep ‘em coming ‘ESPN.’

But we were all there the entire week… In fact, probably been spending too much time together 😂 but keep ‘em coming @espn ❤️ https://t.co/BFmkmopNbq — Gigi Meyer (@GG_40) December 30, 2019

In 2011, Urban Meyer spent time calling games at ESPN before deciding to take the head coaching job at Ohio State. The three-time National Championship coach is now working for FOX. On their FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, which is the competitor of ESPN’s College GameDay.

Urban Meyer is expected to draw a lot of coaching interest in the NFL this offseason with the most attractive job being the Dallas Cowboys If they decide to fire Jason Garrett.

Is Urban Meyer Interest in the Dallas Cowboys ‘ Coaching Job

Earlier this month, Heavy’s Zack Kelberman reported during an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Urban was asked about the possibility of Lincoln Riley coaching the Cowboys and if he was interested.

“Pure speculation, because I know [Riley], but I don’t know him like that, but that’s the one [job],” Meyer said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s the New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys, that’s the one. Great city, you got Dak Prescott, you got Zeke Elliott, you got a loaded team, and I can’t speak for [Riley] obviously—I hate to even speculate—because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you kind of say, ‘I gotta go do that.’”

When asked directly about his interest in the job, Urban did not say no.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” he said, per SI. “That one? Yes.”

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick: Chance the Rapper Weighs-in on Former 49ers Quarterback