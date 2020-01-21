49ers Gonna Whoop Chiefs’ A** Next, Says Grammy Nominated Artist

The San Francisco handled their business this past Sunday as they beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 behind the strong play of running back Raheem Mostert. He ran through and around the Packers to the tune of 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. Mostert became the first player in NFL history to rush for four touchdowns and more than 200 yards, according to Cam Inman of MercuryNews.com.

It really is a feel-good story from a player that was cut seven times by teams, which include the Eagles, Browns, Dolphins, Ravens, Bears, and Jets before landing a home with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Not everybody can deal with that type of stress and pain and agony that I went through,” Mostert said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I kept the faith in not only myself, but whoever gave me the opportunity. This organization has done a great job of that.”

The 49ers have a date with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV next month in Miami, Florida.

The Game Thinks the San Francisco 49ers are Going Smack the Chiefs

TMZ Sports recently spoke with Grammy Nominated artist ‘The Game’ after Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers and the Hate or Love it artist revealed that he would be going happy for two reasons. One of them being the 49ers winning and the other they netted him $10k. Game is a die-hard fan; he has the logo tattooed on his arm.

Game shared that he makes “hood bets.” What is a “hood bet,” you might ask? Well, Game describes it as “a bet with a motherf***a from the hood that you know gon’ pay the money when you done.”