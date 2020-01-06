NFL Analyst Compares Cowboys’ Jason Garrett to Warriors’ Mark Jackson

It has been six seasons since the Golden State Warriors ownership decided to replace Mark Jackson with Steve Kerr in the summer of 2014. During his three seasons with the Warriors, Jackson had a record of 121-109 and leading them to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in over 20 years, according to Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Kerr has praised Jackson for his impact on the defensive side of the ball during his tenure as Warriors head coach.

“When I was in TV, I was doing Warriors games for years,” Kerr said two seasons ago.“Every year, they were one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Mark came in and made a focus of being a tough defensive-minded team.”

After Jackson was let go, Kerr helped lead Golden State to three NBA Championships in six years.

NFL Analyst Compares Jason Garrett to Mark Jackson

On Sunday night NFL Networks Michael Irvin was being interviewed by Chris Rose, and Rose compared former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson to recently fired Cowboys ex-coach, Jason Garrett.

“I think there is some sole culpability to go around there. Coaches do coach, and players have to play, but we see all the time to players rising above coaching. And sometimes players not just getting it done and I like to place that blame on everybody,” said Irving. “Bring somebody in is one thing getting the most of out these players, that is another thing, and whoever they bring in, he has to not just be an X’s and O’s guy. I think a motivator to get these guys motivated to bring out there skill set and talent.”

Chris Rose: We know they have interview Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis. Both of those guys have more than ten years of experience as an NFL head coach. Do you go that root or someone else out there, Michael?

Michael Irvin: You know when people ask me that question, Chris really I have to be in the room. I have to hear these guys, and I know if you have guys who have a track record, that’s one thing. But, I want to know what guy can reach down in kids and pull out kings. Not just a guy that can tell me how to draw up an out route or a deep route. I need to know that you can do more because I think that the Dallas Cowboys team needs. They need more drawing up things that fit their skill set. I call it a Golden State or a Kerr situation. Steve Kerr had all of the talent, he just put up the right things to bring the best out of that talent. I think the Dallas Cowboys have a similar situation like that for a Kerr situation. They have to bring the right person in, but they have all the talent here.

Chris Rose: Ay, so I see you are saying Jason Garett is [the] Mark Jackson and somebody else unknown is [the] Steve Kerr. We will see if that works out or not.

Michael Irvin: Okay, now I’m going to be waiting on a call from coach Garrett or Mark Jackson. Since you had to lay that out there, but something like that is what I was saying.

