Aaron Rodgers Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Heartfelt Post

One of the NFL’s most recognizable names took a moment to honor the “inspiration” Kobe Bryant brought to athletes everywhere — and fans in general — following the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers legend on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday night with a picture of him and Bryant together at Staples Center, honoring his memory after the NBA star was killed along with eight others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles earlier in the morning. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also died in the crash.

“So many of us have our ‘Kobe’ story,” Rodgers wrote. “An inspirational moment, play, game, or tale of his work ethic, that inspired us to dig deeper, work harder, train longer, or trust ourselves at a new level in a clutch moment. That was that #mambamentality and we are all grateful for your inspiration.”

Rodgers grew up in the Northern California city of Chico and was making his name as a high school quarterback while Bryant was helping the Lakers win three straight NBA titles from 2000-02. He later made Southern California his offseason home after establishing himself as an NFL starter and made several appearances at Staples Center during Bryant’s illustrious career, including his second-to-last home game in 2016 — when their picture together was taken.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and his other three daughters: Natalia, Bianka and newborn Capri.

