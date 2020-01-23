Alabama’s Jared Mayden Shares Wild Memory of Falcons’ Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcon’s reporter, Kelsey Conway posted a video via Twitter at the Senior Bowl of Alabama’s Jared Mayden sharing a story he will never forget about playing against Calvin Ridley freshman year.

Alabama safety Jared Mayden told a story for the books about the first time he ever went up against @CalvinRidley1 at Bama. Mayden said Ridley’s route was so good he fell down. A moment he has never forgetten. pic.twitter.com/I9MJap0XEF — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) January 21, 2020

The senior safety at Alabama, Hayden said he remembers falling on the ground flat on his face after seeing Ridley run a route.

“Those are the type of people that actually make you better at Alabama,” Hayden said in regards to playing against Ridley.

Hayden recalls Ridley not even saying anything about what just happened, he just grabbed the ball and walked away.

Calvin Ridley’s On-Going Career

Ridley ended his career at Alamaba catching a total of 224 passes for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns and played in two CFP national-championship games during his three seasons at Alabama.

The Alabama stand-out was drafted in the first round by the Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ridley began his NFL career on a bad note by not catching a single pass in his first start. BUT by the end of the 2018 season, Ridley finished with 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the NFL’s first-year wide-outs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. The natural athlete also earned a spot on the league’s All-Rookie team. His touchdown total also surpassed the Falcons’ rookie record of nine by 1990 tight end, Junior Miller.

This past season, Ridley suffered an abdominal injury against rival Carolina Panthers in December that caused him to miss the last 3 games of the season. The injury most likely set Ridley back for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL.

Riley finished the 2019 season with 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. And 34 yards on rushing attempts.

Ridley announced on Instagram that he plans to return for the 2020 season stronger than before.

In Other Ridley News

On January 1st Ridley also shared with his followers on Instagram that he and his fiance will be expecting a baby girl this New Year.

Reese’s Senior Bowl

Hayden was the first Crimson Tide player to accept the invite to play in the annual all-star game for seniors that will take place in Mobile, AL at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

As a 6-foot, 205-pound safety, Ridley ranks fifth on Alabama’s defense with 44 tackles, two QB hurries, three pass breakups and two interceptions (40 return yards).

The Senior Bowl tradition that started in 1950 is a post-season college football game that showcases the best NFL Draft prospects who have completed their eligibility. Players will have the week to interview with multiple NFL teams and coaches.

The roster consists of predominantly players from NCCA Division 1 FBS football teams and is divided up between the “North” and the “South.” The Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions have been assigned as the coaching staff this year. The Bengals and Lions own the No.1 and No.3 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Four other Crimson Tide players accepted their invites and will represent Bama in the Reese’s Senior Bowl: Raekwon Davis (DE); Anferenee Jennings (LB); Terrell Lewis (LB); Jalen Hurts (QB).

The 71st annual Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 25, from Mobile on NFL Network.

READ NEXT: Falcons’ Julio Jones Opts Out of NFL Pro Bowl