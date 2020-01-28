Bam Adebayo Dedicates Triple-Double to Kobe Bryant

“That one’s for Kobe Bean”

Bam Adebayo notched his third triple-double of the season for the Heat and after the game, speaking with Fox Sports, he said that the performance was for Kobe Bryant.

“I’m going to dedicate this one to Kobe. That’s my role model,” Adebayo said.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident over the weekend, along with his daughter and seven other people. While there was talk of the NBA postponing games, only one (the Clippers-Lakers tilt) was postponed.

Bam Adebayo’s Game Continues To Evolve

The big man scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists for his third triple-double of his career. His plus/minus came in at a positive 16.

Adebayo doesn’t turn 23 until July. In the history of the franchise, only LeBron James has more triple-doubles than Adebayo. James had four during his stint with Miami.

The Heat have been a surprise team this season, as they own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Adebayo, who was cut from Team USA over the summer, has been a major part of the team’s success and has a serious case for an All-Star nob. He sits seventh in the league in defensive win shares and 10th in the league in field goal percentage.