Baker Mayfield Delivers Eye-Opening Response to Rex Ryan

Baker Mayfield and Rex Ryan have had quite the rivalry of late, with the head coach turned talking head routinely slamming the Cleveland Browns quarterback for his play.

The most notable commentary from Ryan on Mayfield came early last season when the Browns stumbled to a 1-2 record after some massive expectations built up in the offseason.

“I don’t get it,” Ryan said on Get Up. “I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell.”

He was then prompted by his fellow panelists — overrated as hell?

“Absolutely,’’ he said. “Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP … Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

That led to a response from Mayfield, which he made a routine of doing when it came to the media’s criticism during the disappointing season.

“It’s whatever,” Mayfield said. “In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you won’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason, so it’s okay.’’

Baker Mayfield Responds to Rex Ryan in Person

Mayfield had his chance to address Ryan in person on Get Up on Friday prior to the Super Bowl. The two kept it cordial and the former No. 1 pick admitted that he didn’t handle a lot the right way.

“None of the stuff that happens the year prior carries over,” Mayfield said. “It comes down to me doing my job. I’ve never turned the ball over that many times. That might have been the most combined over my career. That falls back on me.”

A year after setting the rookie touchdown record, Mayfield struggled to play consistently behind a patchwork offensive line. He finished his season season with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, closing out the year ranked next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Beckham and Landry at his disposal.

Baker Mayfield: I Put my Foot in my Mouth a Lot

Mayfield said to turn things around, he needs to be focused on “what really matters,” which doesn’t include responding to Ryan’s criticism.

“I put my foot in my mouth a lot this year,” Mayfield said. “I have to be me, but I don’t need to reply to the stuff on the outside.

“I think it’s something you really have to be conscious of because you’re in an environment where you hear a lot of things,” Mayfield added. “Stuff pops up on the phone, stuff’s on the T.V. People talk, so you have to make a conscious decision to protect your locker room and take care of your guys and block out the negative stuff and when they’re patting you on the back, to me that’s even worse.”

Mayfield is reaching a critical time in his career after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. A new regime is in place with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry and Mayfield is on a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. If Mayfield wants to prove he’s the true future QB for the franchise — which the majority still believe — he’ll need a turnaround season.

