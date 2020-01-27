Chargers Have ‘Moved On’ From QB Philip Rivers: Report

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be in the market for a new quarterback.

During an appearance on “The Herd” radio show on Monday afternoon, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the Chargers have “moved on” from veteran passer Philip Rivers after he spent the past 14 seasons as their starting quarterback and 16 seasons total with the franchise. If the team confirms the decision, it would leave Rivers with an uncertain future as a 38-year-old free agent.

"The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers." – Jay Glazer just now on @TheHerd — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 27, 2020

ESPN recently reported Rivers had moved “permanently” from his home in San Diego — where the franchise was previously based — to Florida in order to be closer to his family, adding to speculation that Rivers would expectedly be looking for a new team in 2020.

Rivers has produced some high-level passing numbers during his career but it has never translated into much success for the Chargers. For example, he completed 390 passes for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns during the 2019 seasons, but he was also picked off 20 times and had some crippling errors in judgment in several games that contributed to his team skidding to a 5-11 finish.

Rivers also won just five of his 11 postseason appearances for the Chargers with three of them coming in his first five seasons in the league. His most recent playoff win came in last year’s wild-card round against Baltimore, though he threw no touchdowns and finished with just 160 passing yards.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Heartfelt Post