Chiefs Run Dry Stadium’s Fireworks Supply in Win Over Texans

By the time the Kansas City Chiefs were done with the Houston Texans in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game, the staff at Arrowhead Stadium had no choice but make a statement to the celebrating fans.

While celebratory fireworks are custom after home-team touchdowns, the Chiefs tapped their supply dry after racking up seven touchdowns against the Texans in their 51-31 victory, which prompted the staff to loop in the fans on the video board with the following message: “Chiefs fans, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the end zone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest fans first boost.”

#Chiefs announced on their video screen at Arrowhead Stadium that they have run out of touchdown fireworks for the night. (via @AlexGold) pic.twitter.com/WWufgkq1s6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2020

Chiefs (12-4) fans surely won’t mind with their team headed to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (9-7), and especially after watching the Texans (10-6) rush out the gates for three touchdowns and a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Fortunately for them, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked his magic and threw four touchdown passes — one to running back Damien Williams and three to tight end Travis Kelce — to become just the second player in NFL postseason history to do so in a single quarter. The only other NFL player to throw four touchdowns in a single playoff quarter was Doug Williams in Super Bowl XXII to help the Washington Redskins win 42-10 over the Denver Broncos.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Chiefs’ Comeback Will Go Down in History

The Chiefs were looking down and out early in their first postseason game of the year after Deshaun Watson scored two touchdowns and Lonnie Johnson Jr. returned a blocked punt for a score. At the same time, Kansas City seemed only capable of making mistakes: dropped passes, muff punts and fumbles that made a bad situation worse.

But Andy Reid’s Chiefs didn’t take long to regain their composure and snatch back control of the game for the remainder of the way. Mahomes’ passing numbers were eye-popping with him completing 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He did fumble once, but it didn’t end up in the Texans’ hands.

After a rocky start, the Chiefs defense also clamped down against the Texans and yielded just seven points in the second half. Watson rushed in for a 5-yard touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter to pull the Texans within 10, but Kansas City’s defense forced them to turn it over on downs for their final three drives to seal their victory.

Fan Leaves in 1st Quarter to Remove Chiefs’ Jinx

In the aftermath of the divisional win, one Chiefs fan’s video began making the rounds on social media after he tweeted a video of himself leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the first quarter.

While it would be easy to assume he was leaving due to the frustration with his team’s horrible first quarter, the fan explained in the video he knew he was the jinx holding the Chiefs back and was leaving to help ensure they had a chance of still winning the game. The logic might seem flawed to some, but it’s hard to hate after seeing the Chiefs make such a comeback.

This Chiefs fan left the game when it was 24-0 Texans in the first quarter. "I'm out of here so we can get that 2nd half comeback" 😂 (via @cpenn4thewin)pic.twitter.com/Bb18wGhxNT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 12, 2020

“I’m out of here so we can get that second-half comeback going,” the fan said in the video, laughing and fully clad in Chiefs gear. “It’s our only hope.”

READ NEXT: Who & When Will the Kansas City Chiefs Play in the AFC Championship?