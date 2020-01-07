Chiefs Announce Roster Addition for Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a roster move ahead of their first playoff test versus the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The team announced today that they have placed rookie safety Juan Thornhill on injured reserve, officially ending his season. The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a torn ACL back on December 30, but Kansas City elected to wait on the transaction until after their first-round bye week.

In Thornhill’s place, the Chiefs have added G Ryan Hunter to the active roster from their practice squad.

DB Juan Thornhill has been placed on injured reserve. G Ryan Hunter has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/FHoKZPVyWX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2020

Hunter originally joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green in 2018 and spent the entire year on the practice squad. The 24-year-old guard saw action in three games this season before Kansas City sent him back to the practice squad in October.

Andy Reid Announces Playoff Captains, Injury Update

During his Monday press conference, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid also announced the team’s six choices for 2019 playoff captains. All six players were selected by their fellow teammates.

“I leave that up to the team to pick, and we do that for playoffs — playoff captains,” said Reid. “And that’s how we roll throughout the playoffs.”

Reid also offered some encouraging news on the injury front when he addressed the media prior to the week’s first practice. According to Reid, every player on the roster participated in practice.

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says no injury to discuss as team comes back from the bye, everyone expected to practice to start the week. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 6, 2020

Kansas City’s Week 17 injury report listed eight players including G Andrew Wylie, CB Morris Claiborne, and DT Xavier Williams. Earning the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye week has clearly allowed some key contributors to heal up from previous ailments.

