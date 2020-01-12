Vintage Conor McGregor Impressed Even Bitter Rival Khabib [WATCH]

Even undefeated UFC lightweight champion and bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t help but be impressed by what most consider the prime version of Conor McGregor back in 2015.

BT Sport released rare footage on Twitter of Nurmagomedov reacting to witnessing in person McGregor’s amazing knock out of Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title in just 13 seconds at UFC 194.

His reaction is priceless, and Nurmagomedov seems to go through all the same phases just about everyone else in the world went through that night after McGregor shockingly dethroned Aldo with a picture-perfect punch that changed the UFC forever.

We did some digging through the archives ahead of #UFC246… Spotted Khabib's reaction after Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 👀#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/9KmaLFjNdd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 11, 2020

McGregor returns to the Octagon on Jan. 18 to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. McGregor, 31, from Dublin, hasn’t competed in the UFC since being submitted by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

While McGregor covets a rematch against Khabib, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ Sports earlier this month that there was a “0.00%” chance of the fight happening.

Will Vintage McGregor Return at UFC 246?

At his peak, McGregor was one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Even today, McGregor remains ranked among the top 15 UFC fighters according to the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings based largely on how good he looked in the past.

Of course, McGregor’s shocking destruction of Aldo for the UFC featherweight title in 2015 wasn’t his only fantastic performance inside the Octagon. Still, as far as taking over a division goes with a single punch, it remains epic.

The angle you've never seen before 👀 Follow @TheNotoriousMMA into the Octagon as he made history 🇮🇪 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/tWqLXjqp9i — UFC (@ufc) January 3, 2020

McGregor went on to split fights over two epic encounters at welterweight against Nate Diaz before jumping back down to 155 pounds to capture the UFC lightweight title by stopping Eddie Alvarez in the second round at UFC 205 in November 2016.

That made McGregor the first UFC fighter ever to hold two UFC championships in different weight classes at the same time.

Now, McGregor hopes to get back to the top of the sport. His chance to do it starts at UFC 246 against dangerous contender Cerrone.

