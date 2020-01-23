Dallas Cowboys: Clippers’ Guard Weighs-In on Mike McCarthy Hire

Earlier this month [January 2020] FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer reported that the Dallas Cowboys would be hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after they agree to part ways with former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett now with the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator after ten seasons at the helm.

On January 6, 2020, Glazer made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and shared how the deal came together. Cowherd asked him if McCarthy is the person that the Cowboys targeted to be their head coach “a week or two ago”:

“Yea, they wanted NFL head coaching experience. And I know a lot of people out there they thought they’d go after like a Lincoln Riley, that wasn’t the case. They didn’t want somebody with the college experience. They wanted somebody who’s an NFL head coach,” said Glazer via of bloggingtheboys.com

“At first they wanted defense. The more they did research on Mike McCarthy, the more they really started to fall in love with the grunt that is Mike McCarthy. He is a football guy. And when they met with him and interviewed him, I think they looked at it and said there’s such a difference between him and Jason Garrett.”

“Jason Garrett obviously a Princeton kind of guy. Mike McCarthy is just a Pittsburgh guy. Worked at the tollbooth. He’s a grunt. And the way he went in there and explained how he would run their offense, run their team. That team needs a lot of discipline also.”

“They just fell in love with him throughout the night. Again, I reported yesterday on our FOX NFL Sunday playoff show that he was still in Dallas. The interview was only supposed to last the first day, but it went so well they ended up keeping him overnight.”

Clippers Lou Williams on Dallas Cowboys

The Los Angeles Clippers were recently in Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams was answering questions before the Clippers’ morning shootaround at the American Airlines Center and was asked his thoughts about the Dallas Cowboys hiring new coach Mike McCarthy.

“I don’t think anything of it yet, to be honest with you. I have been a lifetime Dallas Cowboys fan. I was raised in it, so I don’t know any better, but I know coach McCarthy is a Super Bowl Champion, and so I look forward to the season,” said Williams.

Lou Williams is a Big Dallas Cowboys Fan, Reacts to Mike McCarthy Hire: "I'M A LIFE LONG FAN"

Stephen A. Smith on Mike McCarthy Hire

ESPN NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith was also recently in Dallas hosting Sportscenter before the Denver Nuggets took on the Dallas Mavericks a couple of weeks ago, and was interviewed by Fanatics View. During the interview, Smith was asked to give his opinion about the Dallas Cowboys hiring the former Packers head coach.

” Well initially, it wasn’t something that blew me away, but let give respect where respect is due to Mike McCarthy. He is a guy that has coached in the National Football League in a head coaching position for 13 years and went the postseason nine times, and he has hoisted that Lombardi Trophy,” said Stephen A. Smith.

“He is a champion and so when you look at from that perspective and you consider all the things that goes into being a head coach and the fact that he did it for 13 years. With a strong degree of success, you have to give respect where respect is due and in all serious applaud the hire by Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys.”

