Lakers’ Anthony Davis Reveals Where His Chemistry Is With LeBron James

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a pick and roll dream.

A couple of months ago, Davis told me that he was surprised how fast the two connected.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect as fast,”he said.

“Just because of the fact, he had a lot of stuff going on in the summer with Space Jam. So we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together. And then we had a short training camp, had to go to China and all of that stuff. So, I’m surprised that he had a little connection right now.”He [LeBron James] made a joke [and said]: ‘We’re not peanut butter and jelly right now, we’re like peanut butter and bananas.’ So we’re getting there. We’re constantly getting there game by game.”

Currently the Lakers are 36-10 and sitting in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and and 2.5 blocks per game.

At 35 years old, LeBron James, the NBA’s elderstatesman, is playing exceptional basketball: 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

James told Davis months ago that he and Davis were peanut butter and banana and not yet peanut butter and jelly.

Million Dollar Question: Have they elevated past peanut butter and banana?

“We’re still there,” Anthony Davis tells me.

“We’re still peanut butter and banana.”

After a ten-day East coast road trip last week with stops in Boston to take on the Celtics, New York where the Lakers played the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia where the purple and gold took on the Ben Simmons-led Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at Staples Center.

The game was cancelled after the untimely death of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Los Angeles will resume play Friday night at home at the Staples Center where they will play the Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum-led Portland Trail Blazers.

Following Friday’s game, the Lakers will head to Sacramento where they’ll play the Sacramento Kings. Right before the NBA’s trade deadline and the NBA’s All Star Weekend break, the Los Angeles Lakers will play two home games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, a road game against the Golden State Warriors, a home game against the Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns and a road game against the potent Denver Nuggets.