Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais Celebrates Birthday With QB

For months, there have been rumors linking Deshaun Watson to model Jilly Anais and it appears things are getting serious. TMZ reported that Watson celebrated Anais’ birthday with her on the week leading up to the Texans’ playoff matchup with the Bills.

Watson and Anais reportedly went to dinner and the Texans quarterback gifted her with a diamond bracelet in a custom Louis Vuitton box. TMZ noted that Watson’s teammate A.J. McCarron and his wife Katherine Webb-McCarron were also in attendance and posted videos from Anais’ birthday celebration.

The Houston Texans superstar hit up a fancy dinner with Jilly Anais — a legendary Instagram model — and he brought diamonds and a custom Louis Vuitton box for the occasion…And, if ya watch the clips … it ain’t hard to get a read on that — ’cause pics of Watson and Jilly were laid out all over the birthday table!! As for the rest of the party … backup QB AJ McCarron’s wife, Katherine Webb, was there — and she posted video of Watson and Jilly kissing, saying “We love you!”

Watson & Anais Have Yet to Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Deshaun Watson Gives Expensive Gifts to His IG Model Girlfriend Jilly AnaisDeshaun Watson has birthday party for his IG Model girlfriend Jilly Anais who is Dejounte Murray's ex-girlfriend 2020-01-02T19:40:56.000Z

We have not seen Watson discuss his dating life publicly since his early days at Clemson. This means that both Watson and Anais’ Instagram pages are absent of photos of the couple together. It is important to note that Watson has not commented publicly on his relationship status.

Sports Gossip reported that the couple also spent New Year’s Eve together and posted videos of the couple celebrating.

Tuesday and Wednesday were busy days for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He spent both days partying with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson rang in the New Year with Jilly on Tuesday and was back at it celebrating her 24th birthday on Wednesday.

The Couple Reportedly Spent New Year’s Together

Watson has had one of his best NFL seasons and is sure to still be locked in for the Texans’ playoff matchup with the Bills. As the playoffs began, Watson discussed his approach to being the leader of the team.

“It’s definitely in my DNA to go out there and compete and try to win in everything I do,” Watson said, per ESPN Upstate. “…You’re the face of the franchise and everyone is looking (at) you. So regardless if you’re down, if you’re up, you’re facing that adversity (or) you’re having success too, people want to still see that fight and that will to continue to finish what you started and try to win the game or what you’re competing in. Everyone is going to follow that and everyone will see it.”

The Texans won the AFC South and get to host the Bills during Wild Card weekend. Watson has had individual success, but is looking to lead the Texans on a deep playoff run for the first time in his NFL career.